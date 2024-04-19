Abdominal Drainage Tubes Global Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $243.9 Million by 2030 - Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abdominal Drainage Tubes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market to Reach $243.9 Million by 2030



The global market for Abdominal Drainage Tubes estimated at US$186.7 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$243.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides an outlook on global market prospects, highlighting the increased incidence of cancer as a key growth driver. Analysis by application reveals the distribution of sales for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other applications.







Hospitals application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$165 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ambulatory Surgery Centers application segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

Regional analysis is presented alongside insights into the advantages of abdominal drainage tubes in various surgical procedures, such as protecting surgical dressings and drains during post-op baths, advantages and disadvantages in digestive surgery, and their role in managing conditions like ascites.



The Abdominal Drainage Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

The report also includes information on select brands and discusses how the growing volume of surgical procedures, particularly gynecological and cesarean surgeries, is propelling the demand for abdominal drainage tubes.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $186.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $243.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Competitive Scenario

Abdominal Drainage Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Increased Incidence of Cancer: A Key Growth Driver

Analysis by Application

World Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market by Application (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

Protecting the Surgical Dressings and Drains During Post-Op Bath of Patients

Advantages of a Drainless Tummy Tuck

Advantages and Disadvantages of Abdominal Drain in Digestive Surgery

Ascites and Abdominal Fluid Draining: A Review

Select Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improving Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for Market Growth

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Increase in Incidences of Ostomy Surgeries Drives Bags and Drainage Tubes Market

Gynecological Procedures Continue to Drive Strong Growth

Increasing Number of Cesarean Procedures Performed Propel Demand for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

Caesarean Section Rates (in %) by Region

Disposable Vs Reusable Surgical Tools and Accessories

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Percutaneous Vs Open Surgical Drainage in Abdominal Abscesses

Long-term Drainage Tubes for Treating Ascites

Shift towards Minimal Invasive Surgeries: Significant Impact on Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drive Demand for Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD and Drives the Need for Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Surgeries Drive Need for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Bourgeoning Medical Tourism Sector Fuel Demand for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth of Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

Shift towards Home-based Therapy to Propel Growth in Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market

Shift towards Home Healthcare Presents Opportunities, Driving Growth in Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market: Global Home Healthcare Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 40 Featured)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

J&J Medical Devices Companies

Medtronic plc

Medline Industries, LP.

Redax S.P.A

Smith & Nephew plc

Teleflex Incorporated

