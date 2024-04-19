Global Mechanical Control Cables Industry Report 2023-2030: Strong Aircraft MRO Market to Ensure Steady Demand Flow

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Control Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mechanical Control Cables Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Mechanical Control Cables estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and their competitive market presence, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial, provide insights into the landscape of mechanical control cables. Additionally, the report highlights Asia-Pacific as a region with strong growth prospects, driven by increasing investments in the aviation sector.







Push-Pull Mechanical Control Cables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Pull-Pull Mechanical Control Cables segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The robust spending on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities opens parallel opportunities for maintaining a strong inventory of spare and replacement parts. The global aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market data for 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027 illustrate the growth trajectory in this sector, indicating a break-even on the horizon in 2023.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Mechanical Control Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 453 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Mechanical Control Cables: An Introduction

Global Economic Update

Competition

Mechanical Control Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Asia-Pacific Offers Strong Growth Prospects Led by Increasing Investments in Aviation Sector

Robust Spending on MRO Opens a Parallel Opportunity for Maintaining a Strong MRO Inventory Comprising of Spare/Replacement Parts & Components: Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Break-Even on the Horizon in 2023

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Slowly Recovering Commercial Aviation Industry Amid Continuing Challenges Brightens the Outlook for Aircraft Supply Chain OEMs for 2023

Notable Improvement in Performance across Regions

Despite a Fairly Encouraging Outlook, Risk Factors Simmer in the Background

Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded by Airlines Worldwide industry (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023

Rising Aircraft Orders & Delivery Augur Well for Mechanical Control Cables

Global Commercial Aircraft New Deliveries by Aircraft Type (2022-2041)

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic and Need for Modern Aircraft Presents Growth Opportunities

Passenger Traffic as Share of 2019 by Country for 2021-2025

Push-Pull Control Systems for Modern Aircraft & Other Applications

Opportunities Improve as the World Steps Up Military Spending Military Land Vehicles and Vessels

Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion (2016-2023)

Military Aircraft Supply Chain to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023 (In US$ Billion)

A Strong Aircraft MRO Market to Ensure Steady Demand Flow

Rise in Demand for Premium Economy Seats Augurs Well for Mechanical Control Cables Market

Growth in Aircraft Landing Gears Led by Rise in Passenger Numbers

Motion Control Cables Take Reliability & Safety to New Levels in Marine Industry

Implications of Technology & Innovation on Cable Controls

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 78 Featured)

Aero Controlex Group

Bergen Cable Technology

Cablecraft Motion Controls LLC

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Drallim Industries Limited

Elliott Manufacturing

Escadean Ltd.

Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd.

Grand Rapids Controls Co., LLC

Kuster Holding GmbH

Lexco Cable Mfg.

Loos & Co. Inc.

Orscheln Products LLC

Ringspann GmbH

Sila Group

Triumph Group

Tyler Madison, Inc.

VPS Control Systems, Inc.

Wescon Controls

