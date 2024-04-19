Global Sepsis Therapeutics Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030 - Market Receives Pulsating Impetus from North America, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sepsis Therapeutics estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Sepsis, a life-threatening condition, demands urgent action and effective management interventions. Common treatments for sepsis include antibiotics and vasopressors, with cephalosporins holding a significant share of the treatment market. Despite the global economic update, the competitive landscape of the sepsis therapeutics market remains strong, with players worldwide categorized by their market presence.

The current standard of care involves antibiotics and vasopressors, with GIAPREZA being the only FDA-approved branded drug for sepsis treatment. Despite challenges, promising treatments for sepsis are emerging, indicating a dynamic market with recent market activity reflecting ongoing advancements and innovations in the field.



Cephalosporin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Glycopeptide Antibiotics segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The market outlook is positive, with robust growth seen globally, particularly in North America, while the Asia-Pacific region shows the fastest growth. However, limited therapeutic options pose a challenge, emphasizing the need for continued research and development.



The Sepsis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$776.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





