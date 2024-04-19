Global Industrial Alcohol Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Surpass $235 Billion by 2030 - Ethyl Alcohol Dominates, High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Alcohol - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Alcohol Market to Reach $235.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Alcohol estimated at US$136.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$235.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The industrial alcohol market shows promising prospects and outlook, with ethyl alcohol dominating the global market. Fuel emerges as the largest end-use application market, highlighting the diverse uses of industrial alcohol. Additionally, feedstock usage plays a crucial role in industrial alcohol production. High growth opportunities are identified in emerging economies, indicating a favorable market landscape for expansion.



Ethyl Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$84.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Methyl Alcohol segment is estimated at 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Industrial Alcohol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Competition in the market is notable, with players striving for market share and innovation driving recent market activity. Overall, the industrial alcohol market presents a dynamic environment with significant potential for growth and development.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Alcohol: An Introduction

Ethyl Alcohol or Ethanol

Methyl Alcohol or Methanol

Isopropyl Alcohol

Isobutyl Alcohol

Benzyl Alcohol

Industrial Alcohol Market: Prospects and Outlook

Ethyl Alcohol Dominates Global Industrial Alcohol Market

Fuel Emerges as the Largest End-Use Application Market

Feedstock Usage in Industrial Alcohols

High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Industrial Alcohol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Range of Applications for Industrial Alcohol Boosts Market Prospects

Rising Importance of Alternative Fuels and Government Support for Biofuels Augurs Well for the Industrial Alcohol Market

Ethanol Production Scenario

Global Fuel Ethanol Production (in Million Gallons) for 2023

Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2023

Fuel Ethanol Production Capacity in the US (in Billion Gallons Per Year) for the Period 2015-2023

European Ethanol Market by End-Use (in % of Production Volume) for 2023

European Renewable Ethanol Production (Volume Share) by Feedstock: 2023

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects

Automotive Industry Dynamics Influence Demand Trends in Ethanol Market

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010-2024

Growing Use of Industrial Alcohol in Personal Care Industry

World Beauty and Personal Care Products Market (in US$ Billion) for Years for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, & 2025

Demand for Industrial Alcohol on the Rise from Pharmaceutical Industry

Rising Demand for Hand Sanitizers Boosts Prospects for Denatured Alcohol Market

Opportunity Indicator: Global Hand Sanitizer Market (In Billion US$) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Chemical Industry Evolves as a Major End-Use Market for Industrial Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol Market Benefits from Myriad Applications

Global Methanol Production Capacity in Million Metric Tons for 2018 and 2030

Global Methanol Production Capacity Breakdown (in %) by Region: 2019

Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Growing Applications in Diverse Markets Fuels Prospects

Rising Demand for Disinfectants Augurs Well for Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Global Antiseptic & Disinfectants Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Widespread Availability of Feedstock for Industrial Alcohol Favors Market Growth

Global Ethanol Market by Feedstock (in %) for 2023

