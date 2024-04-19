Global Mulch Films Industry Research Report 2023-2024 and 2030 - Growing Importance of Agricultural Innovation Lays the Foundation for Sustained Growth

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mulch Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mulch Films Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Mulch Films estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The growing importance of agricultural innovation sets the stage for sustained growth in the mulch films market. With increasing global investments in agricultural technologies, there is a strong momentum towards the adoption of innovative solutions in agriculture, as indicated by the trends in the global agri-tech market. Competition in the mulch films market is notable, with key competitors vying for market share, as reflected in the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023.







Black Mulch Films, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Photo-Selective Mulch Films segment is estimated at 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The competitive market presence is categorized as strong/active/niche/trivial for players worldwide in 2023, showcasing the diverse landscape of market players. An overview of mulch films and their types provides insights into the product landscape, while influencer/product/technology insights offer valuable perspectives on market trends. Recent market activity underscores the dynamic nature of the mulch films market, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Mulch Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Need to Increase Agricultural Yields Amid Stagnant Growth in Arable Lands Fuels Demand for Mulch Films. Here's How

Stagnant Scope for Expansion of Arable Land Shifts Focus on Increasing Yields on Existing Farm Lands, a Move that Benefits Adoption of Mulch Films: Global Arable Land as a Percentage (%) of Total Land Area for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2023

Smart Greenhouses Step Up Demand for Mulch Films

Smart Greenhouses, Where Mulch Films Meet Cutting-Edge Farming Technologies: Global Market for Smart Greenhouses (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Despite Concerns over Environmental Pollution, Plastic Mulch Film Continues to be Widely Used. Here's Why

Call to Action Against Plastic Mulch Films Brings Biodegradable Mulch Films Into the Spotlight

Shift Towards Controlled-Environment Agriculture as a Means to Improve Crop Production and Yield Drives Demand for Mulching Films

The Determined Rise of Controlled Environment Agriculture Provides a Strong Business Case for Mulch Films: Global Market for Controlled Environment Agriculture (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032

Mulching for Weed Management in Organic Vegetable Farming Presents a Business Case for Mulching Films

Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable Mulch Films

Steady Rise in Organic Farmlands Helps Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Mulch Films: Global Organic Farming Area (In Million Hectares) for Years 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2023

Coloured Mulch Make it Big in the Market

Multi-Layer Plastic Mulch Films Rise in Prominence for their Ability to Improve Crop Yields

Continuous Innovations in Mulching Films Bodes Well For Market Growth

