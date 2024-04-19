NetBet Casino joins forces with Stakelogic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet and Stakelogic have finalised a collaborative agreement that will bring Stakelogic’s games to NetBet customers in the Danish region.



Despite only being founded in 2014, Stakelogic has quickly established themselves as a major player in the world of online gaming. Their reputation as an industry disruptor has been recognised, with the company being shortlisted for the prestigious categories of Industry Innovation of the Year and Innovation in Casino Entertainment at the SBC Awards 2023.

Among the many games that are available to NetBet Denmark customers as a result of the partnership with Stakelogic are Book of Cleopatra Super Stake Edition, Volcano Deluxe and Bandits Thunder Link.

NetBet Denmark’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “At NetBet, we understand the importance of providing our players with as many unique games as possible, to ensure they have the best possible gaming experience. Stakelogic has a library of innovative titles, which makes them the ideal partner to help us expand our offering to our customers in Denmark.”

Players in Denmark are now able to try out these games for themselves when they log in to their NetBet accounts.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation’s favourite online gaming brands.