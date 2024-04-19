Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 19 April 2024 at 14.05 Finnish time

The deadline for Valoe’s restructuring programme extended until 14.6.2024. Valoe has secured financing for the duration of the proceedings and continues to negotiate longer-term financing.

Valoe Corporation's ("the Company") restructuring proceedings commenced on 22 January 2024 by the decision of the District Court of North Savo. In accordance with the request of the administrator Pekka Jaatinen, the District Court has extended the deadline for submitting a draft restructuring programme for Valoe until 14 June 2024. The original deadline for submitting a draft restructuring programme was 22 April 2024.

Valoe has secured funding for the duration of the restructuring proceedings. The company is actively negotiating long-term financing and ownership arrangements with several parties.

The Company's projects with key customers continue as normal.

In Mikkeli, 19 April 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Main media www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.