Huize Holding Limited Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 19, 2024.



The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com . The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at investor@huize.com .

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in China. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com .

