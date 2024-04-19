Ewing Sarcoma Drug Pipeline Market Research 2024: Insights About 25+ Companies and 25+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ewing Sarcoma - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Ewing Sarcoma - Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Ewing Sarcoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Ewing Sarcoma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Ewing Sarcoma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Ewing Sarcoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Ewing Sarcoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

This segment of the Ewing Sarcoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Vigil: GradalisGradalis is developing and testing Vigil, a fully personalized, patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that can be applied to virtually any cancer. Vigil utilizes the patient's own cancer cells to create a fully personalized cancer immunotherapy with the goal to activate the patient's own T-cells against their cancer cells. When those cells are reintroduced back into the patient, the two modifications are designed to help activate the immune system to detect and kill any cancer cells that may remain locally and in circulation.

All together, the goal is to stimulate the existing components of the immune system with the intent to improve their anti-tumor responses. Vigil enhances specific functions that assist in cancer antigen recognition and dampen other functions that cancer cells often employ to evade the immune system. A Phase III clinical trial of Vigil in combination with irinotecan and temozolomide for the treatment of patients with Ewing's sarcoma (EWS) is currently ongoing.



ONCT216: Oncternal TherapeuticsONCT-216 (formerly called TK216) is a first-in-class small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family (E26 Transformation Specific) transcription factor oncoproteins in a variety of tumor types. It is currently being evaluated in the Phase II portion of a study in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, a serious pediatric bone cancer. ONCT-216 was developed based on the discoveries of Jeff Toretsky, MD, at Georgetown University, who identified a small molecule that was shown to kill Ewing sarcoma cells and inhibit growth of tumors in preclinical studies.

Oncternal scientists developed and tested a large series of derivatives of the research molecule and after extensive evaluation, ONCT-216 was selected as a lead product candidate. ONCT-216 has been extensively evaluated in preclinical studies, where it has been confirmed to kill Ewing sarcoma cells and inhibit Ewing sarcoma tumors in animal models. The company continues to collaborate with Dr. Toretsky and his colleagues in order to advance the research underlying the molecular pathways of ONCT-216 and optimize its development across multiple tumor types.



SP-2577: Salarius PharmaceuticalsSP-2577 is being studied in an ongoing Phase I/II trial treating three different patient groups with sarcomas, including Ewing Sarcoma, Myxoid Liposarcoma and additional FET-rearranged soft tissue sarcomas. These are cancers with high-unmet need and represent Salarius' "speed-to-market strategy" given the potential for accelerated approval. Salarius' LSD1 technology was licensed from the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute where it was developed in the laboratory of Dr. Sunil Sharma.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Ewing Sarcoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Ewing Sarcoma



There are approx. 25+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Ewing Sarcoma. The companies which have their Ewing Sarcoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Gradalis.

Key Players

Gradalis, Inc.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd

Tyme, Inc

Pfizer

Hutchison Medipharma Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Salarius Pharmaceuticals

BioAtla, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences

Valent Technologies

Inhibrx, Inc.

Eisai Co Ltd

Amgen

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

NanoValent Pharmaceuticals.

Oncternal Therapeutics

Aptadel Therapeutics

Gibson Oncology

Edison Oncology

Oncoheroes Biosciences

CotheraBio

Rakovina Therapeutics

Key Products

Vigil

TK216

SM-88

Pembrolizumab

Palbociclib

Surufatinib

Nivolumab

Seclidemstat

CAB-AXL-ADC

CLR 131

VAL-413

Eribulin mesylate

INBRX-109

AMG 479

Naxitamab

NV101

NV103

ADEL101

LMP400

Orotecan

PC002

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Molecule Type

Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell

Vaccine

