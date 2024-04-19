Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415

|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|Settlement Date
|04/24/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|15,129
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.293
|/
|8.270
|Total Number of Bids Received
|61
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|18,679
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|45
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|45
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.293
|/
|8.270
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.750
|/
|8.090
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.293
|/
|8.270
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.471
|/
|8.200
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.750
|/
|8.090
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.876
|/
|8.440
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.422
|/
|8.220
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.23
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management