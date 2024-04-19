Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415

Series RIKB 27 0415
Settlement Date 04/24/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 15,129
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.293/8.270
Total Number of Bids Received 61
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 18,679
Total Number of Successful Bids 45
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 45
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.293/8.270
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.750/8.090
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.293/8.270
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.471/8.200
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.750/8.090
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.876/8.440
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.422/8.220
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.23