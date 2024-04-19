Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy Pipeline Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 100+ Companies and 185+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy - Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 185+ pipeline drugs in Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy - Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy.

This segment of the Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



NKTR-214: Nektar therapeutics Nectar Therapeutics is developing NKTR-214 which is an intravenously administered, investigational, engineered IL-2 cytokine for the treatment of solid tumors. NKTR-214 is a prodrug, as it is delivered to the body in an inactive form. The body breaks down the prodrug to produce a signaling molecule that is biased toward binding to and activating CD122, a subunit of IL-2R. When NKTR-214 binds to CD122, it triggers an increase in the number of TILs.



Monalizumab: Innate Pharma Monalizumab (also known as IPH2201) is a first-in-class humanized IgG4 targeting NKG2A receptors expressed on tumor-infiltrating cytotoxic NK and CD8 T lymphocytes. It is under development by Innate Pharma in Phase III stage for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck and in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of gynecological cancers, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and head and neck cancer. It is in the Phase I stage of development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.



Bemarituzumab: Five Prime Therapeutics Bemarituzumab is a first-in-class, isoform-selective, humanized monoclonal antibody in clinical development as a targeted immunotherapy for tumors that overexpress FGFR2b, a splice variant of a receptor for some members of the fibroblast growth factor (FGF) family. Bemarituzumab blocks FGFs 7, 10, and 22 from binding to FGFR2b, and has been engineered for enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) to increase direct tumor cell killing by recruiting natural killer (NK) cells. Clinical results to date suggest that the specificity of bemarituzumab avoids the dose-limiting toxicities that have been noticed with less selective pan-FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors that act on multiple FGFRs, including FGFR2.



ALT 803: Immunity BioALT 803 is a novel IL-15 superagonist complex, with improved pharmacokinetic properties and enhanced anti-tumor activity compared to recombinant human IL-15. It has also shown to potently activate human effector NK cells and enhance antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) of anti-CD20 antibodies against human lymphoma cells in various tumor models. It is under development by Altor Bioscience Corporation and is currently in Phase II/III for Bladder Cancer.



CellProtect: XNK Therapeutics CellProtect is a novel cell therapy based on autologous NK cells that are expanded and their cytotoxic activity restored through a patented process. The cells are then infused into the patient to treat the disease. Cell Protect is under development by CellProtect Nordic Pharmaceuticals and is currently in Phase II stage for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma at the Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge, Sweden and Sanofi's support by providing Sarclisa. It is manufactured under GMP conditions at the core facility Vecura at Karolinska University Hospital.



K-NK002: Kiadis PharmaNK002 is a natural killer cell-based immuno-oncology therapy. The molecule is made up of company's proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform. K-NK002 is an NK cell product derived from peripheral blood leukocytes collected from a related donor (HLA-haploidentical matched) and enriched for NK cells with depletion of CD3+ T-lymphocytes (T-cells) followed by enriched ex-vivo expansion. K-NK002 is under Phase II clinical development by Kiadis Pharma for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Myelodysplastic syndromes. CytoSen's lead NK-cell therapy candidate, CSDT002-NK is now known as K-NK002 after the company being acquired by Kiadis Pharma in 2019.



NK-92: ImmunityBioNK-92 also known as aNK is activated natural killer (NK) cells and administered intravenously. It is the only cell line that can be commercialized as a direct, scalable and off-the-shelf product, which attacks and kills abnormal cells on contact. NK-92 does not require an intact immune system for killing the diseased cells in the body.



WU-NK-101: WugenWU-NK-101 is a cytokine-induced memory-like NK cell product derived from leukapheresed allogeneic donor NK cells. The drug is in Phase II clinical development studies for acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes treatment. In an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial, WU-NK-101 had demonstrated an impressive complete response rate in relapsed/refractory AML.



Anti-CD33 CAR-NK cells: PersonGen BioTherapeuticsAnti-CD33 CAR-NK cells is novel specific chimeric antigen receptor NK cells with specificity for CD33 antigen receptor. The allogenic NK cell lines (NK-92 cell lines for clinical use) are engineered to contain anti-CD33 which is attached to TCRzeta, CD28, and 4-1BB signaling domains. The cell line immunotherapy is developed by PersonGen Biotherapeutics using its CART- NK- cell amplification Technology. The modified cell lines have specificity for CD 33 antigen after infusion which can be used in the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemias. The company is evaluating the feasibility of CAR-pNK cell line immunotherapy in Phase I/II clinical trials for CD 33 Positive Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemias.



ALECSAT: CytoVacALECSAT (Autologous Lymphoid Effector Cells Specific against Tumor-cells) is a therapy that supplements and strengthens the patient's immune system so it can fight the cancer cells in the same way as the body originally should have reacted. Natural Killer Cells used, in the ALECSAT therapy attack, the cancer cells in several ways, as they can recognize more than one property of the cancer cells. ALECAST is being evaluated for breast cancer and newly diagnosed glioblastoma in Phase II stage of development.



