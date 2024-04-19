Flexion awarded contract to revolutionize Head Start’s Data Management System

MADISON, Wis., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion is proud to announce that it has secured a significant contract to operate, maintain, and enhance the Head Start Enterprise System (HSES) for the Office of Head Start (OHS). This contract not only marks a major milestone for Flexion but also underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that have the potential to revolutionize people's lives.



This ambitious project is set to transform HSES, the agency's primary data management system. The modernization effort will significantly enhance the program's ability to serve constituents with unprecedented effectiveness and responsiveness, thereby improving the lives of many.

”Flexion is honored to be a trusted partner with OHS to improve the system that positively impacts the lives of so many civil servants, families, and children around the country,” says Sarah Ruggless, one of Flexion's Vice Presidents. “Many Flexioneers are eager to support this team because they believe in the agency's impactful mission.”

Approximately 1,700 Head Start organizations help pregnant people and children from birth to five years of age from eligible families across our nation. Head Start programs deliver early learning, health, and family well-being services to help children succeed at school and in life.

Flexion is committed to partnering with HSES to revitalize its legacy data management infrastructure. Together, we will embark on a transformative journey, improving the lives of civil servants, children, and families nationwide.

About Flexion

Flexion is an innovative software development company with more than 25 years of experience delivering excellence to our clients. We help organizations adapt and grow by building high-quality software solutions that are easy to use, change, and modernize. Our particular human-centered agile approach generates options at all levels that enable customers to respond to changing business needs, user preferences, and emerging technologies. Our culture is built on autonomy, trust, collaboration, and transparency; we believe that successful delivery starts with hiring the right team and cultivating a strong people-first culture. We take pride in helping to revolutionize digital solutions in a more human-centric manner.

