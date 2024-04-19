SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AST SpaceMobile Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/asts.



What is this all about?

After the market close on April 1, AST SpaceMobile disclosed that production of five of its satellites had been impacted by supplier delays, pushing back the expected launch previously scheduled for Q1 2024. Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. dropped more than 20% in intraday trading on April 2, 2024.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased AST SpaceMobile, Inc. stock between November 14, 2023 and April 1, 2024, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is June 17, 2024. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

