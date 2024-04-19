Global Dry Shampoo Market Size To Exceed USD 6.95 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.08%

New York, United States , April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dry Shampoo Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.85 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.95 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.08% during the projected period.





Dry shampoo, or hybrid shampoo, is a hair care product designed to refresh and cleanse hair without using water. It is a quick alternative to traditional shampooing that reduces hair greasiness and mediates hair styling. The greasiness in the hair is produced by the excess sebum secretion from sebaceous glands. The powder ingredient of dry shampoo absorbs the sebum and facilitates the removal of oil dirt from the hair. In the fast-paced lifestyle, dry shampooing provides a more reliable and time-efficient hair-cleaning. The powdered product is applied by either spraying or sprinkling onto the roots and throughout the hair followed by scalp and hair massage to absorb excess oil from hair evenly. After a few minutes, hair is brushed to remove residual shampoo powder and styled accordingly to get the desired look. The rising consumer demand for more convenient and quick easy-to-use hair care solutions propelling the market growth of dry shampoo. The continuously rising macro level establishment of spas and salons is driving the market as salons and spas are the key selling offline channel of dry shampoo products. Further, the growing trend of maintaining physical appearance and high disposable income of consumers to afford expensive and branded products is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the development of innovative products and the rising popularity of dry shampoo among working women are the leading factors for driving the market. On the contrary, the rising concern about ingredients like alcohol and asbestos in the formulation of dry shampoo products is impeding the market growth.

Global Dry Shampoo Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Spray and Powder), By Function(Anti-Dandruff, Color Protection, Hair Loss Protection, Daily Care and Multifunction), By Distribution Channel (Store-based and Non-store-based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The spray segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global dry shampoo market is segmented into spray and powder. Among these, the spray segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The spray form of dry shampoo is more user-friendly and quicker to use. It works by easy spray-on by releasing a fine mist of dry shampoo onto the hair roots. The sprayed powder on hair absorbs the oil and adds volume to hair, thus it is a great choice for fine or thin hair.

The anti-dandruff segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the function, the global dry shampoo market is segmented into anti-dandruff, color protection, hair loss protection, daily care, and multifunction. Among these, the anti-dandruff segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. There is a widespread demand for anti-dandruff solution-based hair care products due to the rising issue of dandruff. Additionally, the increasing focus on personal grooming and hygiene is also responsible for augmenting the market growth. The rising awareness about natural and organic-based antidandruff shampoo further propels the market of dry shampoo in the anti-dandruff segment.

The store-based segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global dry shampoo market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. Among these, the store-based segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The store-based distribution channel is further bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty shops, and outlets. Supermarkets and hypermarket are the popular choices for purchasing beauty and personal care products offering a wide range of hair care products including dry shampoo.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The significant population of working women in the North America region makes the region a dominant market for dry shampoo. The increasing number of salons, spas, and hair studios in the countries like US, Canada, and Mexico influences the market growth in North America. Further, the rising innovation in fragrance over the traditional floral or powdery notes and its popularity enhancing the dry shampoo market in the region.

Europe region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The Germany market is the fastest growing market of dry shampoo in Europe due to promotional activity and celebrity endorsement for advertising the dry shampoo products. According to the statement by UNEC, 1 million population in country visit hair salons daily which is expected to the growth of dry shampoo market in France whereas UK held the largest market share in the region. Additionally, the adoption of dry shampoo due to rising trend of on-the-go grooming and its compact packaging for mobile lifestyle individuals escalating the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global dry shampoo market are Kao Corporation, L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter and Gamble (PandG), Revlon Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Church and Dwight Co, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., LVMH Group, Pierre Fabre Group, BBLUNT, New Avon LLC, MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, and Others Key Players.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, K18 launched AirWash Dry Shampoo. It is one of the most sought-after haircare brands, with the brand’s newly patented odorBIND smart release biotechnology.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global dry shampoo market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Dry Shampoo Market, Type Analysis

Spray

Powder

Global Dry Shampoo Market, Function Analysis

Anti-Dandruff

Color Protection

Hair Loss Protection

Daily Care

Multifunction

Global Dry Shampoo Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Store-based

Non-store based

Global Dry Shampoo Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



