DRYWORLD and Renegade Territory Enter “Era-Defining” Partnership With Grammy-Award Winner, OPLUS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC: IBGR), a premium performance sports brand, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Renegade Territory to release a collection of soccer jerseys in collaboration with OPLUS, the Grammy award-winning musician hailing from Cali, Colombia.



Osmar “OPLUS” Escobar is a highly successful artist, executive and songwriter with unparalleled experience in entertainment, including music, television and film. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Anita, Danna Paola, Mike WiLL Made It and many more. In 2022, OPLUS won a Grammy with Sebastian Yatra on the Dharma album and wrote the latest hit for Tini Tousell’s “Las Muñecas.” A natural leader with the ability to think critically and creatively, OPLUS brings fresh perspectives, relativity, and relatability to entertainment, technology and content creation.

“It’s an honor to work with OPLUS. His story is inspiring, and his music is powerful,” commented DRYWORLD Co-CEO Brian McKenzie. “His creativity is next level as a writer, musician and entertainer and we love the way he’s applied the methodology that led him to win a Grammy to developing a merch collection with us.”

The “8/11” collaboration, which symbolizes OPLUS’ birthdate, will include an initial drop of three soccer jersey designs inspired by OPLUS’ spiritual approach to life, which is a manifestation of what seems impossible, including his incredible journey in music and entertainment. The first collection represents a home, away and third jersey of a soccer team featuring the D logo on the right chest, the OPLUS crest on the left chest and Renegade Territory branding on the left sleeve. This collection fuses OPLUS’ vibrant appreciation of colors in his own fashion pieces, coupled with his supreme passions for music, art, culture, and soccer.

“OPLUS is a multi-disciplinary creative with deep culture cred on a global scale. This collaboration with DRYWORLD and its worldwide soccer merch platform is going to bring an energetic, unique product and brand experience to soccer and entertainment. OPLUS’ current and prospective fans are going to get a more in-depth dive into OPLUS, the man beyond the on-screen persona. OPLUS is an incredible music artist, and an even more interesting human spirit and story,” commented Sergio Morales, CEO/Co-Founder of Renegade Territory.

DRYWORLD, Renegade Territory, and OPLUS are proud to announce this groundbreaking partnership that will bring together pop culture, design and the music sector.

“I’ve already been working with Renegade Territory on numerous projects including a collaboration I did with them at the Latin Grammy’s, where they gave me the opportunity to collaborate with Sprite and LeBron James’ tequila brand, Lobos 1707,” commented OPLUS. “Now, coming together with DRYWORLD is a powerful way to express my love for the sport of soccer, to pay homage to Colombia, and to tell my global fan base a deeper story of who I am, and what my spirit represents.”

Under the terms of the partnership, OPLUS will become a shareholder and an official DRYWORLD partner, while DRYWORLD will retain the right to release a collection of soccer jerseys that will be co-designed by the musician and Renegade Territory.

ABOUT RENEGADE TERRITORY

Renegade Territory is an innovation agency and production company that operates at the center of pop culture, global audiences, and consumer brands. Renegade Territory gives birth to ideas, products, content, and experiences that fuels the re-imagination of how consumers, brands and culture benefit from one another by working in unison – via a comprehensive suite of services including brand marketing and strategy, music production, sports & NIL marketing, influencer marketing, product and graphic design, and digital marketing. The company engages millions worldwide, blending creativity with strategic insight and consumer trends to shape the future of culture, entertainment and branding. Visit renegadeterritory.com

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

