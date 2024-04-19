Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

OAK RIDGE, N.J., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $19.8 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.30 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $19.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.30 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, annualized return on average assets was 0.73%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.79% and annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 8.91%.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented on the quarterly financial results, "Despite the uncertain economic environment, we are pleased with our results and our continued outstanding asset quality. I want to thank all of the Lakeland associates for their continued incredible contributions and unwavering customer support."

Regarding the announced merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc. ("Provident"), Mr. Shara continued, "We are delighted that all regulatory approvals required for the merger have been obtained and Provident is diligently moving forward with its subordinated debt offering which is a required closing condition of the merger. Both companies are excited to complete the merger quickly and create New Jersey’s super community bank that focuses on serving our customers.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • In the first quarter of 2024 a benefit for credit losses of $2.7 million was recorded resulting primarily from a $2.9 million recovery on Signature Bank subordinated debt previously charged off partially offset by a $239,000 provision for credit losses on loans.
  • First quarter 2024 results continue to be impacted by the increased market rate environment. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 decreased six basis points to 2.46% from 2.52% in the prior quarter and decreased 61 basis points from 3.07% in the first quarter of 2023. For more information, please see "Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income" below.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased 12% to $14.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $16.9 million, or 0.16% of total assets, in the first quarter of 2023 and decreased 43% compared to $26.0 million, or 0.23% of total assets in the linked fourth quarter.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 declined from previous periods as a result of an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by an increase in the yields on interest-earning assets driven by the increase in market interest rates. The increased rate environment also has resulted in a change in customers' banking behaviors causing them to move funds from noninterest-bearing and lower yielding interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts to higher yielding time deposits.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 of $62.6 million decreased $13.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 of 2.46% decreased 61 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023 and decreased 6 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2024 increased 42 basis points to 4.98% as compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2023 and increased 5 basis points as compared to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.39% compared to 2.11% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.25% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income

For the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $5.1 million, a decrease of $1.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposit accounts declined $830,000 from the first quarter of 2023 to the same period in 2024 resulting from a decline in interchange income due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment which became effective for Lakeland in the third quarter of 2023. One of the provisions of the Durbin Amendment is reduced interchange income for banks over $10 billion in assets. Commissions and fees decreased $235,000 driven primarily by decreases in loan fee income and investment services income. Losses on equity securities totaled $129,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to gains of $148,000 in the first quarter of 2023. Gains on sales of loans decreased $125,000 compared to the first quarter of 2023, while swap income increased $233,000. Additionally, income on bank owned life insurance increased $101,000 from the first quarter of 2023 to the same period in 2024 due primarily to a claim received in the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 of $44.6 million decreased $4.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to compensation and employee benefits which decreased $3.1 million primarily as a result of a decline in headcount related to the anticipated merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc. Merger-related expenses declined from $295,000 in the first quarter of 2023 to $68,000 for the first quarter of 2024 due to the timing of expenses incurred. Other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 decreased $865,000 compared to the same period in 2023 due primarily to decreased consulting fees, telecommunications expense, appraisal fees and other expenses. FDIC insurance expense increased $430,000 due to an increase in the assessment rate starting in second quarter of 2023 related to Lakeland's asset size exceeding $10 billion.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 23.0% compared to 22.9% for the first quarter of 2023.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2024, total assets were $10.96 billion, a decrease of $173.7 million, compared to December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, total loans decreased $23.4 million to $8.32 billion and investment securities decreased $41.9 million to $1.81 billion from December 31, 2023. On the funding side, total deposits decreased $80.8 million from December 31, 2023, to $8.50 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first three months of 2024, noninterest-bearing accounts and transaction and savings accounts decreased $102.6 million and $41.5 million, respectively, while time deposits increased $63.3 million. Borrowings decreased $111.1 million from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2024, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 97.9%.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2024, non-performing assets totaled $14.9 million or 0.14% of total assets compared to $16.9 million, or 0.16% of total assets at March 31, 2023 and $26.0 million, or 0.23% of total assets at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets decreased $11.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of the full payoff of one construction loan totaling $12.7 million that was in non-accrual status. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.18% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.21% at March 31, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $76.8 million, 0.92% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $71.4 million, 0.90% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company had net charge-offs of $579,000 or 0.03% of average loans compared to $74,000 or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis for the same period in 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024 a $2.7 million benefit for credit losses was recorded compared to a provision of $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The benefit for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 is comprised of a benefit for credit losses on investment securities of $2.9 million, a provision for credit losses on loans of $239,000 and a benefit for off-balance-sheet exposures of $72,000.

Capital

At March 31, 2024, stockholders' equity was $1.18 billion compared to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2023, a 1% increase, resulting primarily from net income, partially offset by the payment of dividends. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.46% at March 31, 2024. The book value per common share increased 4% to $18.10 at March 31, 2024 compared to $17.33 at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $13.83 and $13.01 at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At March 31, 2024, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) were 10.76% and 8.43%, respectively, compared to 10.40% and 8.02% at March 31, 2023. On April 17, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on May 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2024   2023
Interest Income    
Loans and fees $114,680  $100,481
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks  1,102   728
Taxable investment securities and other  11,631   11,554
Tax-exempt investment securities  1,448   1,642
Total Interest Income  128,861   114,405
Interest Expense    
Deposits  54,763   29,158
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  5,560   7,222
Other borrowings  5,980   2,100
Total Interest Expense  66,303   38,480
Net Interest Income  62,558   75,925
(Benefit) provision for credit losses  (2,692)  7,893
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses  65,250   68,032
Noninterest Income    
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,959   2,789
Commissions and fees  1,690   1,925
Income on bank owned life insurance  877   776
(Loss) gain on equity securities  (129)  148
Gains on sales of loans  305   430
Swap income  289   56
Other income  103   141
Total Noninterest Income  5,094   6,265
Noninterest Expense    
Compensation and employee benefits  26,874   29,996
Premises and equipment  7,886   7,977
FDIC insurance  1,393   963
Data processing  1,781   1,862
Merger-related expenses  68   295
Other operating expenses  6,647   7,512
Total Noninterest Expense  44,649   48,605
Income before provision for income taxes  25,695   25,692
Provision for income taxes  5,900   5,887
Net Income $19,795  $19,805
Per Share of Common Stock   
Basic earnings $0.30  $0.30
Diluted earnings $0.30  $0.30
Dividends $0.145  $0.145


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Cash$203,186  $293,366 
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 4,433   27,289 
Total cash and cash equivalents 207,619   320,655 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $0 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 914,029   946,282 
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $681,857 at March 31, 2024 and $702,563 at December 31, 2023, allowance for credit losses of $146 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 827,107   836,377 
Equity securities, at fair value 17,646   17,697 
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 52,205   52,517 
Loans held for sale 564   664 
Loans, net of deferred fees 8,320,424   8,343,861 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 76,823   77,163 
Net loans 8,243,601   8,266,698 
Premises and equipment, net 51,783   52,846 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,009   16,008 
Accrued interest receivable 37,968   37,508 
Goodwill 271,829   271,829 
Other identifiable intangible assets 6,623   7,058 
Bank owned life insurance 160,587   159,862 
Other assets 158,314   152,566 
Total Assets$10,964,884  $11,138,567 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$1,679,033  $1,781,619 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,790,634   4,832,171 
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 1,518,991   1,458,640 
Time deposits over $250 thousand 511,780   508,808 
Total deposits 8,500,438   8,581,238 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 602,956   714,152 
Other borrowings 325,000   325,000 
Subordinated debentures 194,814   194,705 
Operating lease liabilities 15,820   16,891 
Other liabilities 146,426   137,212 
Total Liabilities 9,785,454   9,969,198 
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 65,285,261 shares and outstanding 65,154,226 shares at March 31, 2024 and issued 65,161,310 shares and outstanding 65,030,275 shares at December 31, 2023 859,712   858,857 
Retained earnings 386,319   376,044 
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (1,452)  (1,452)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,149)  (64,080)
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,179,430   1,169,369 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$10,964,884  $11,138,567 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Income Statement          
Net interest income $62,558  $65,308  $68,906  $71,542  $75,925 
Benefit (provision) for credit losses  2,692   (1,950)  (1,262)  (1,947)  (7,893)
Gains on sales of loans  305   505   349   229   430 
(Loss) gain on equity securities  (129)  391   (294)  (135)  148 
Other noninterest income  4,918   5,890   5,363   6,575   5,687 
Merger-related expenses  (68)  (129)  (198)  (242)  (295)
Other noninterest expense  (44,581)  (42,864)  (44,170)  (46,766)  (48,310)
Pretax income  25,695   27,151   28,694   29,256   25,692 
Provision for income taxes  (5,900)  (7,083)  (6,455)  (6,628)  (5,887)
Net income $19,795  $20,068  $22,239  $22,628  $19,805 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.30  $0.31  $0.34  $0.34  $0.30 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.30  $0.30  $0.34  $0.34  $0.30 
Dividends paid per common share $0.145  $0.145  $0.145  $0.145  $0.145 
Dividends paid $9,520  $9,521  $9,521  $9,529  $9,500 
Weighted average shares - basic  65,135   65,064   65,064   65,059   64,966 
Weighted average shares - diluted  65,324   65,258   65,222   65,173   65,228 
           
Selected Operating Ratios          
Annualized return on average assets  0.73%  0.73%  0.81%  0.84%  0.75%
Annualized return on average common equity  6.79%  6.97%  7.76%  8.03%  7.17%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)  8.91%  9.23%  10.29%  10.67%  9.57%
Annualized net interest margin  2.46%  2.52%  2.68%  2.83%  3.07%
Efficiency ratio (1)  64.88%  58.45%  58.43%  58.82%  57.84%
Common stockholders' equity to total assets  10.76%  10.50%  10.16%  10.38%  10.40%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  8.43%  8.20%  7.86%  8.02%  8.02%
Tier 1 risk-based ratio  11.72%  11.51%  11.31%  11.43%  11.33%
Total risk-based ratio  14.33%  14.11%  13.87%  14.03%  13.93%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.46%  9.27%  9.24%  9.17%  9.13%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  11.20%  11.00%  10.80%  10.90%  10.81%
Book value per common share $18.10  $17.98  $17.46  $17.40  $17.33 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $13.83  $13.69  $13.17  $13.10  $13.01 

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End        
Loans $8,320,424  $8,343,861  $8,294,057  $8,101,287  $7,952,553 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  76,823   77,163   75,159   73,965   71,403 
Investment securities  1,810,987   1,852,873   1,860,996   1,938,611   1,994,927 
Total assets  10,964,884   11,138,567   11,176,809   10,897,966   10,837,241 
Total deposits  8,500,438   8,581,238   8,602,503   8,444,681   8,536,943 
Short-term borrowings  602,956   714,152   728,769   938,718   813,328 
Other borrowings  519,814   519,705   519,596   219,486   219,376 
Stockholders' equity  1,179,430   1,169,369   1,135,627   1,131,702   1,126,580 
           
Loans          
Non-owner occupied commercial $2,973,652  $2,987,959  $2,980,811  $2,991,124  $2,943,897 
Owner occupied commercial  1,264,061   1,283,221   1,299,977   1,201,049   1,205,635 
Multifamily  1,405,399   1,408,905   1,361,628   1,314,255   1,275,771 
Non-owner occupied residential  202,014   213,986   208,560   205,818   210,203 
Commercial, industrial and other  642,151   638,894   632,919   594,790   562,677 
Construction  317,253   302,745   333,998   354,918   404,994 
Equipment financing  178,157   179,171   174,946   173,469   161,889 
Residential mortgages  997,569   985,768   956,535   922,109   857,427 
Consumer and home equity  340,168   343,212   344,683   343,755   330,060 
Total loans $8,320,424  $8,343,861  $8,294,057  $8,101,287  $7,952,553 
           
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $1,679,033  $1,781,619  $1,857,324  $1,866,252  $1,998,590 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,790,634   4,832,171   4,862,246   4,775,184   4,918,041 
Time deposits  2,030,771   1,967,448   1,882,933   1,803,245   1,620,312 
Total deposits $8,500,438  $8,581,238  $8,602,503  $8,444,681  $8,536,943 
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio  97.9%  97.2%  96.4%  95.9%  93.2%
           
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data          
Loans $8,304,235  $8,304,747  $8,167,362  $7,999,285  $7,900,426 
Investment securities  1,916,350   1,955,407   2,013,153   2,068,073   2,117,076 
Interest-earning assets  10,298,889   10,354,079   10,276,375   10,214,142   10,091,341 
Total assets  10,888,436   10,963,641   10,875,553   10,808,261   10,698,807 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  1,710,604   1,829,996   1,871,516   1,935,776   2,040,070 
Savings deposits  669,336   699,199   759,232   830,836   928,796 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,210,331   4,229,019   4,103,217   4,007,867   4,224,024 
Time deposits  2,029,735   1,926,436   1,856,266   1,722,935   1,385,661 
Total deposits  8,620,006   8,684,650   8,590,231   8,497,414   8,578,551 
Short-term borrowings  415,547   423,629   744,582   813,471   617,611 
Other borrowings  519,748   519,635   232,573   219,425   219,308 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,844,697   7,797,918   7,695,870   7,594,534   7,375,400 
Stockholders' equity  1,172,324   1,142,031   1,137,387   1,130,563   1,120,356 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs      
Assets          
Loans  5.48%  5.48%  5.42%  5.22%  5.10%
Taxable investment securities and other  2.87%  2.87%  2.84%  2.74%  2.61%
Tax-exempt securities  2.50%  2.49%  2.49%  2.45%  2.41%
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts  5.66%  5.46%  5.41%  5.41%  4.00%
Total interest-earning assets  4.98%  4.93%  4.86%  4.71%  4.56%
Liabilities          
Savings accounts  0.19%  0.20%  0.24%  0.26%  0.28%
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  3.00%  2.89%  2.60%  2.16%  1.85%
Time deposits  4.57%  4.34%  3.78%  3.39%  2.71%
Borrowings  4.88%  4.91%  5.04%  4.80%  4.46%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3.39%  3.25%  2.96%  2.59%  2.11%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)  1.60%  1.68%  1.90%  2.12%  2.45%
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)  2.46%  2.52%  2.68%  2.83%  3.07%
Annualized cost of deposits  2.56%  2.38%  2.08%  1.73%  1.38%
Loan Quality Data          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Balance at beginning of period $77,163  $75,159  $73,965  $71,403  $70,264 
Provision for credit losses on loans  239   2,246   1,327   2,422   1,213 
Charge-offs  (617)  (265)  (217)  (148)  (139)
Recoveries  38   23   84   288   65 
Balance at end of period $76,823  $77,163  $75,159  $73,965  $71,403 
           
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)          
Non owner occupied commercial $  $  $  $  $ 
Owner occupied commercial           (6)   
Non owner occupied residential               
Commercial, industrial and other  (21)  (7)     (163)  (35)
Construction  564         13    
Equipment finance     83   136   12   46 
Residential mortgages     128          
Consumer and home equity  36   38   (3)  4   63 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $579  $242  $133  $(140) $74 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Non-Performing Assets (1)          
Non owner occupied commercial $745  $769  $798  $864  $908 
Owner occupied commercial  7,018   6,849   7,026   8,076   8,757 
Multifamily  1,167   1,096   1,106   266   584 
Non owner occupied residential  517         41    
Commercial, industrial and other  323   401   217   1,737   2,221 
Construction     12,698         980 
Equipment finance  1,147   518   626   644   379 
Residential mortgages  2,732   2,400   2,319   1,954   1,918 
Consumer and home equity  1,204   1,232   1,331   2,486   1,131 
Total non-accrual loans  14,853   25,963   13,423   16,068   16,878 
Total non-performing assets $14,853  $25,963  $13,423  $16,068  $16,878 
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $  $  $  $  $ 
Loans restructured and still accruing $  $  $  $  $ 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.92%  0.92%  0.91%  0.91%  0.90%
Total non-accrual loans to total loans  0.18%  0.31%  0.16%  0.20%  0.21%
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.14%  0.23%  0.12%  0.15%  0.16%
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  0.03%  0.01%  0.01% (0.01)%  %

(1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or for the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $1,179,430  $1,169,369  $1,135,627  $1,131,702  $1,126,580 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  6,623   7,058   7,559   8,060   8,572 
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $900,978  $890,482  $856,239  $851,813  $846,179 
Shares outstanding at end of period  65,154   65,030   65,030   65,028   65,017 
Book value per share - GAAP $18.10  $17.98  $17.46  $17.40  $17.33 
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $13.83  $13.69  $13.17  $13.10  $13.01 
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $900,978  $890,482  $856,239  $851,813  $846,179 
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $10,964,884  $11,138,567  $11,176,809  $10,897,966  $10,837,241 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  6,623   7,058   7,559   8,060   8,572 
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $10,686,432  $10,859,680  $10,897,421  $10,618,077  $10,556,840 
Common equity to assets - GAAP  10.76%  10.50%  10.16%  10.38%  10.40%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP  8.43%  8.20%  7.86%  8.02%  8.02%
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Net income - GAAP $19,795  $20,068  $22,239  $22,628  $19,805 
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $1,172,324  $1,142,031  $1,137,387  $1,130,563  $1,120,356 
Less: Average goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets  6,905   7,383   7,887   8,353   8,904 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $893,590  $862,819  $857,671  $850,381  $839,623 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP  6.79%  6.97%  7.76%  8.03%  7.17%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP  8.91%  9.23%  10.29%  10.67%  9.57%
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio          
Total noninterest expense $44,649  $42,993  $44,368  $47,008  $48,605 
Less:          
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  436   500   501   512   516 
Merger-related expenses  68   129   198   242   295 
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $44,145  $42,364  $43,669  $46,254  $47,794 
Net interest income $62,558  $65,308  $68,906  $71,542  $75,925 
Total noninterest income  5,094   6,786   5,418   6,669   6,265 
Total revenue  67,652   72,094   74,324   78,211   82,190 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities  385   385   408   422   436 
Total revenue, as adjusted $68,037  $72,479  $74,732  $78,633  $82,626 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP  64.88%  58.45%  58.43%  58.82%  57.84%

 