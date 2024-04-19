Gas Cleaning Technologies Market Set for a US$40 Billion Revolution by 2030: Fairfield Market Research

London, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global gas cleaning technologies market is projected to reach approximately US$40 Bn by 2030, with a healthy CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The market growth is driven by increasing demand for emissions control in industrial sectors, stringent environmental regulations, and the rise of urbanisation worldwide.



The market for gas cleaning technologies is poised for significant growth as industries across the globe prioritise environmental compliance and adopt clean technologies to manage emissions effectively. Market expansion is fuelled by rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and increasing adoption of cleaner energy sources.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$40.0 Bn CAGR 5.2% Growth Drivers Global Clean Energy Drive

Exploding Industrialisation and Urbanisation

Supportive Role of Governments Segmentation By Product (Scrubbers, Dry Sorbent Injection, Particulate/Dust Collection, Mist, Aerosols, Fine Particulate, NOx Reduction, SCR/SNCR, Low NOx Burners, NOx wet Scrubbing)

By End Use (Power Generation, Chemical, Cement, Refinery & Petrochemical, Pulp & Paper, Mining, Textiles, Metals, Steel, Aluminum, Others) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

"The global gas cleaning technologies market is undergoing substantial growth as industries across the world prioritise environmental compliance and adopt clean technologies to manage emissions effectively. The growing adoption of gas cleaning solutions in power generation and other sectors reflects a commitment to sustainability and adherence to stringent regulations,” explains a senior research analyst at the company.

Power generation end-users dominate the gas cleaning technologies market, driven by the need for emissions control and compliance with environmental regulations. The particulate/dust collection segment leads the market, owing to its crucial role in maintaining air quality and meeting regulatory standards in various industries.

Regional assessment of the market reveals that the Asia Pacific region is the largest market for gas cleaning technologies due to rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and increasing environmental concerns. On the other hand, Europe's market is set to experience the strongest growth, backed by significant investments in clean technologies and stringent emission control regulations.

Key Research Insights

The particulate/dust collection segment accounts for the largest market share due to the essential role of these systems in controlling particulate emissions across multiple industries.

Power generation sector leads in the adoption of gas cleaning technologies as power plants prioritise emission control and environmental compliance.

Flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) is a major technology segment in the gas cleaning market, especially in power generation and industrial sectors.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Particulate/Dust Collection Category Takes the Charge

This segment accounts for the largest market share due to the need for effective control of particulate emissions in various industries.

Particulate matter is a major pollutant that poses health risks and environmental harm, prompting industries to invest in collection systems such as baghouse filters and electrostatic precipitators.

Demand from Power Generation Sector Significant

This segment drives significant demand for gas cleaning technologies, particularly in coal and gas-fired power plants, to control emissions and comply with environmental regulations.

Technologies such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and flue gas desulfurization (FGD) are widely used to manage nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide emissions.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Technology Sought-After

A critical technology in the gas cleaning market, FGD systems play a key role in removing sulfur dioxide from flue gases.

These systems are essential for industries like power generation and metal smelting to meet stringent environmental standards.

Adoption Soars in Renewable Energy Sector

While the renewable energy sector itself emits fewer pollutants, gas cleaning technologies are increasingly utilised to ensure the cleanliness and efficiency of energy production, especially in biomass and waste-to-energy plants.

Key Report Highlights

The shift towards cleaner energy sources drives the demand for gas cleaning technologies to control emissions effectively and improve air quality.

Stringent environmental regulations and incentives encourage industries to invest in advanced gas cleaning technologies.

Ongoing advancements in gas cleaning technologies enhance their performance and cost-effectiveness, spurring further adoption.

The push towards global sustainability goals propels the market's growth as industries seek to reduce their carbon footprint.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific at the Top, Europe Takes off

This region holds the largest market share due to rapid industrialisation and urbanisation, resulting in higher demand for gas cleaning technologies.

The emphasis on improving air quality and meeting regulatory standards further drives market growth in the region.

Europe's market is set for rapid growth, driven by stringent emission control regulations and a strong focus on environmental sustainability.

The robust research and development initiatives across Europe contribute to the adoption of advanced gas cleaning technologies.

North America’s Steady Trail Prevails

ed to see steady growth due to the region's emphasis on environmental compliance and clean energy adoption. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plays a key role in formulating policies that support the adoption of gas cleaning technologies.

Other regions, including Latin America, and the Middle East, are witnessing increasing investments in gas cleaning technologies due to rising industrial activities and a focus on sustainable development.

Key Players in Global Gas Cleaning Technologies Industry

Babcock & Wilcox

Alfa Laval AB

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

GEA Group AG

Wärtsilä S a (Pty) Ltd

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Yara Marine Technologies

FLSmidth

Verantis Environmental Solutions Group

CECO Environmental

Ducon Environmental, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

John Cockerill

Nederman Holding AB

Hamon Technologies

Elessent Clean Technologies

Andritz AG

Tri-Mer Corporation





