E-Nose Market Estimated to Achieve a Value of US$50 Bn by the end of 2030, Predicts Fairfield Market Research

London, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global E-nose Market is likely to accelerate at a value of US$50 Bn by the end of 2030. This growth is marked by estimated CAGR of 15% in the forthcoming years from 2023 to 2030.



The E-nose market encompasses electronic devices designed to mimic the olfactory system's function, enabling detection and analysis of odors and volatile compounds. These devices find applications across diverse industries such as food and beverages, environmental monitoring, healthcare, agriculture, and the automotive sector.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/e-nose-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$50 Bn CAGR 15% Growth Drivers Increasing Need for Rapid and Reliable Sensing Solutions

The Increased Adoption of Electronic Nose Technology

The Need for Quality Control and Safety Assurance in Industries Segmentation By Technology (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Sensor (MOS), Quartz Crystal Microbalance Sensor (QCM), Conducting Polymers, Others)

By End User (Food Industry, Security & Military, Environmental Monitoring, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others) Regional Coverage North America (The United S, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

E-nose facilitates process optimization and efficiency improvements in various manufacturing processes by monitoring odors, emissions, and product quality parameters in real-time. This leads to reduced waste, enhanced product consistency, and cost savings.

Ongoing advancements in sensor technologies, including miniaturization, increased sensitivity, and reduced costs, are driving the adoption of E-Noses across industries. The E-Nose market is expected to witness significant growth driven by increasing applications across industries, technological advancements, and the need for rapid and reliable sensing solutions.

Emerging trends such as wearable E-Nose devices, integration with Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, and development of portable and low-cost sensors are expected to shape the market's future trajectory.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/e-nose-market

Key Research Insights

Metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) sensors are widely used in electronic nose technology.

Demand for environmental monitoring applications remains higher in the market.

North America stands at the forefront of the global e-nose market.

Asia Pacific is developing as a highly promising and lucrative e-nose market.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Sensors in Demand

Metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) sensors are widely used in electronic nose technology for their numerous advantages. These sensors are developed to detect changes in the metal oxide's electrical conductivity in the presence of specific gases or volatile compounds.

MOS sensors exhibit high sensitivity to a wide range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them effective for detecting even trace amounts of odourous substances.

They can be tailored to detect specific gases or groups of compounds by modifying the sensor's surface coatings. This versatility allows them to target a wide variety of odour sources

MOS sensors offer quick response times, allowing for near real-time detection of changes in odour or gas concentrations. This rapid response is crucial for dynamic environments and continuous monitoring.

Demand for Environmental Monitoring Applications Remains Higher in the Market

Electronic noses (e-noses) play a crucial role in environmental monitoring by offering a versatile and efficient method for detecting and analysing odours and volatile compounds in the air.

This technology can enhance our understanding of air quality, pollution levels, and environmental changes. These devices detect pollutants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and gases emitted from industrial processes, vehicles, and other sources. Early detection allows prompt action to mitigate the pollution.

E-noses provide real-time or near-real-time data on odour profiles and gas concentrations, enabling continuous monitoring of environmental conditions.





Key Report Highlights

Key application areas driving the adoption of e-noses are healthcare, industrial processes, and food and beverages.

Growing concerns about environmental pollution and air quality drive the demand for E-Noses in environmental monitoring application.

Continuous research and development efforts are leading to innovations in waterborne acrylic resin formulations and technologies.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Stands at the Forefront of the Global E-Nose Market

The prominence of North America Market can be attributed to several key factors contributing to North America's leading role in the e-nose market.

North America is known for its technological prowess and innovation hubs, fostering the development and integration of cutting-edge e-nose technologies.

The region's emphasis on research and development efforts leads to the creation of advanced e-nose systems with improved capabilities, sensitivity, and specificity.

Collaborations between academia and industry accelerate the evolution of e-nose applications.

Asia Pacific is Developing as a Highly Lucrative E-Nose Market

Asia Pacific is experiencing significant industrialization across various sectors, including manufacturing, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals.

Industrial growth creates a strong demand for e-noses to enhance quality control, process optimization, and safety measures.

Rising environmental awareness and increasing pollution levels in many Asian countries have led to a greater emphasis on environmental monitoring and pollution control.

The region's large agriculture and food sectors benefit from e-noses for assessing produce quality, detecting spoilage, and monitoring freshness.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global E-Nose Market

Electronic Sensor Technology

The eNose Company

Alpha MOS

Scensive Technologies Limited

Scent Science Corporation

Airsense Analytics GmbH

Scentsational Technologies LLC

E-nose Pty Ltd

Envirosuite Limited





Global E-Nose Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Technology Coverage, By End User Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and Leading Companies): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/e-nose-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter