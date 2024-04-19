Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloons Market Size to Garner US$1800 Mn in 2031, Estimates Fairfield Market Research

London, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global peripheral drug eluting balloons market is likely to exhibit a remarkable expansion rate, expanding at a value of US$1800 Mn in 2032, marking a increase from US$950 Mn attained in 2024. Market expansion is driven by a healthy CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period.



Peripheral drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) are innovative medical devices used in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). These balloons are coated with anti-restenotic drugs, which are released locally into the arterial wall during angioplasty, aiming to prevent the recurrence of narrowing (restenosis) of the blood vessel.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2031 Market Size in 2024 US$950 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2031 US$1800 Mn CAGR 9.56% Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Treatments

Rising Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease

Advancements in Balloon Technologies Segmentation By Drug Coating (Paclitaxel Drug Coating, Sirolimus drug Coating, Others)

By Indication (Peripheral Arterial Disease, Peripheral Aneurysms, In-Stent Restenosis, Others)

By Artery Type (Carotid Arteries, Fem-Pop Arteries, Iliac Arteries, Infrapop Arteries)

By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres/Outpatients, Cardiac Catheterization Labs) Regional Coverage North America (The United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

The peripheral drug eluting balloons market has been experiencing significant growth globally, driven by the increasing prevalence of peripheral arterial disease, advancements in medical technology, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive treatment options.

The rising prevalence of peripheral arterial disease, particularly in aging populations and individuals with risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension, is a primary driver for the peripheral DEB market.

DEBs offer several advantages over conventional angioplasty, including reduced risk of restenosis, decreased need for repeat interventions, and improved long-term clinical outcomes for patients.

There is a growing trend towards expanding the use of DEBs beyond traditional indications such as femoropopliteal disease to treat below-the-knee arteries, arteriovenous fistulas, and other peripheral vascular territories. With increasing regulatory scrutiny, there's a greater emphasis on generating real-world evidence through post-market surveillance studies, registries, and clinical trials to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of peripheral DEBs.

Key Research Insights

The femoropopliteal artery segment represents a significant portion of the peripheral drug eluting balloons market.

North America dominates the global peripheral DEB market.

Europe experiences robust growth in the market.

Asia Pacific region exhibits immense growth potential in the Peripheral DEB market.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The Femoropopliteal Artery Segment WItnesses Significant Portion of the Market

The femoropopliteal artery segment represents a key portion of the peripheral drug eluting balloons market, as it is commonly affected by atherosclerotic disease.

PDEBs offer a targeted approach to address restenosis, a common complication following balloon angioplasty in this region.

The segment's growth is driven by technological advancements such as drug-coated balloons with improved drug delivery profiles and surface characteristics.





Key Report Highlights

Increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease is fueling the market growth.

Innovations in drug coatings and balloon designs have enhanced the efficacy and safety of peripheral DEBs.

Shift towards minimally invasive procedures is driving the market growth.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Dominates the Global Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloons Market

North America leads innovations in the market due to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of innovative medical technologies.

The region has a substantial patient population suffering from PAD, particularly in the elderly demographic.

Favourable reimbursement policies and a strong presence of key market players contribute to market growth.





Europe Witnesses Robust Growth in the Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloons Market

Europe is another significant market for peripheral DEBs, fuelled by the increasing incidence of PAD and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France lead the market, supported by well-established healthcare systems and a robust network of healthcare facilities.

Initiatives promoting early diagnosis and treatment of PAD drive market expansion. However, pricing pressures and regulatory complexities could impede market growth to some extent.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloons Market

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (Endovastec™)

Medtronic Plc.

ENDOCOR GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Nano Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Getinge AB

Terumo Corp

Cook Medical Inc.

Kyoto Medical Planning Co Ltd

iVascular S.L.U

AMG International GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

