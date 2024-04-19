Dehydrated Vegetables Market to Exhibit Notable Valuation of US$165 Bn in 2031, Expanding at A CAGR of 9.94%, Predicts Fairfield Market Research

London, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dehydrated vegetables market is expected to boost from US$85 Bn in 2024 to US$165 Bn in 2031. The global dehydrated vegetables market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
Dehydrated vegetables undergo a process where moisture is removed, preserving their nutritional value, flavor, and color. Dehydrated vegetables offer convenience to consumers by providing easy-to-store, lightweight, and readily usable ingredients for cooking and food preparation.
The dehydrated vegetables market is expected to continue growing, driven by factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and the demand for convenient, nutritious food options, increasing consumer preference for convenience foods, growing demand for natural and organic products, and advancements in dehydration technology
Consumer demand for clean label products with minimal additives and natural ingredients is driving the development of dehydrated vegetables with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
Manufacturers are investing in innovative packaging solutions, such as resealable pouches, barrier films, and vacuum-sealed packs, to enhance shelf life, freshness, and convenience for consumers. Dehydrated vegetables face competition from fresh and frozen counterparts, which may be perceived as retaining better flavor and texture, especially in culinary applications where freshness is paramount.
Key Research Insights
- The dehydrated onion segment is the top-performing segment in the market.
- The dehydrated garlic segment is another top performer in the market.
- North America leads the market. due to its established culture of convenience foods.
- Asia Pacific gears up with a thriving ready-to-cook sector.
Insights into Segmentation Analysis
The Dehydrated Garlic Segment is the Notable Performer in the Market
- Demand for dehydrated garlic grows substantial.
- The dehydrated garlic segment is another top performer due to garlic's essential role in enhancing flavour profiles across diverse cuisines worldwide.
- Dehydrated garlic products, including flakes, minced, granules, and powder, offer convenience and consistent flavour intensity, driving their popularity among consumers and food manufacturers.
The Dehydrated Onion Segment is the Top-Performing Segment
- Sales of dehydrated onion is dominant in the market.
- The dehydrated onion segment is one of the top-performing segments in the market due to its widespread applications in various cuisines and food products globally.
- Onions are commonly used as flavour enhancers in a wide range of dishes, including soups, sauces, seasonings, and snacks, contributing to consistent demand.
Key Report Highlights
- The growing trend toward healthy eating habits is propelling the demand for dehydrated vegetables.
- Busy lifestyles and urbanisation are fuelling the demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods, including dehydrated vegetable.
- The expansion and modernisation of the food processing industry are contributing to the growth of the dehydrated vegetables market.
Insights into Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific Gears up with a Thriving Ready-to-Cook Sector
- Rapid economic growth and urbanisation are driving the demand for dehydrated vegetables in Asia Pacific.
- As lifestyles become more fast-paced, the need for convenient and ready-to-cook ingredients rises, bolstering the market for dehydrated vegetables.
- Countries like China, and India are experiencing increased disposable income, enabling consumers to explore a broader range of food products.
North America Leads the Dehydrated Vegetables Market
- North America leads the market due to its established culture of convenience foods and high disposable income levels.
- Consumers in the region are increasingly seeking organic and freeze-dried options as part of a broader trend towards healthier eating habits.
- The United States market is expected to see substantial growth due to changing consumer preferences, and demand for time-saving cooking solutions.
Key Companies Profiled in the Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market
- Olam International
- Naturex S. A.
- Symrise AG
- Mercer Foods, LLC
- BC Foods, Inc.
- Harmony House Foods, Inc
- Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd
- Real Dehydrated Pvt Ltd
- Green Rootz
- Silva International, Inc
- Van Drunen Farms
- Kissan Foods
- Rosun Groups
- Mevive International Food Ingredients
- Catz International B.V.
- KAN Phytochemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Del-Val Food Ingredients
- Xinghua Lianfu Food Co. Ltd.
- Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited
- DMH Ingredients
