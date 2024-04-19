Dehydrated Vegetables Market to Exhibit Notable Valuation of US$165 Bn in 2031, Expanding at A CAGR of 9.94%, Predicts Fairfield Market Research

London, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dehydrated vegetables market is expected to boost from US$85 Bn in 2024 to US$165 Bn in 2031. The global dehydrated vegetables market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.



Dehydrated vegetables undergo a process where moisture is removed, preserving their nutritional value, flavor, and color. Dehydrated vegetables offer convenience to consumers by providing easy-to-store, lightweight, and readily usable ingredients for cooking and food preparation.

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2024 Forecast Year 2024 – 2031 Market Size in 2024 US$85 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$165 Bn CAGR 9.94% Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Convenience Foods

Expansion of The Food Processing Industry

Popularity of Healthy Snacking Options Segmentation By Type (Carrot, Onions, Potatoes, Broccoli, Beans, Peas, Cabbage, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Other Types)

By Nature (Organic, Conventional)

By End Use (Food Processing Industry, Snacks & Savory, Ready-to-Eat Meal, Salads, Dressings & Sauces, Others, Foodservice Industry, Retail/Household)

By Form (Slices/Cubes, Powder)

By Distribution (Business to Business, Business to Consumer, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) Regional Coverage North America (The United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The dehydrated vegetables market is expected to continue growing, driven by factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and the demand for convenient, nutritious food options, increasing consumer preference for convenience foods, growing demand for natural and organic products, and advancements in dehydration technology

Consumer demand for clean label products with minimal additives and natural ingredients is driving the development of dehydrated vegetables with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Manufacturers are investing in innovative packaging solutions, such as resealable pouches, barrier films, and vacuum-sealed packs, to enhance shelf life, freshness, and convenience for consumers. Dehydrated vegetables face competition from fresh and frozen counterparts, which may be perceived as retaining better flavor and texture, especially in culinary applications where freshness is paramount.

Key Research Insights

The dehydrated onion segment is the top-performing segment in the market.

The dehydrated garlic segment is another top performer in the market.

North America leads the market. due to its established culture of convenience foods.

Asia Pacific gears up with a thriving ready-to-cook sector.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The Dehydrated Garlic Segment is the Notable Performer in the Market

Demand for dehydrated garlic grows substantial.

The dehydrated garlic segment is another top performer due to garlic's essential role in enhancing flavour profiles across diverse cuisines worldwide.

Dehydrated garlic products, including flakes, minced, granules, and powder, offer convenience and consistent flavour intensity, driving their popularity among consumers and food manufacturers.





The Dehydrated Onion Segment is the Top-Performing Segment

Sales of dehydrated onion is dominant in the market.

The dehydrated onion segment is one of the top-performing segments in the market due to its widespread applications in various cuisines and food products globally.

Onions are commonly used as flavour enhancers in a wide range of dishes, including soups, sauces, seasonings, and snacks, contributing to consistent demand.





Key Report Highlights

The growing trend toward healthy eating habits is propelling the demand for dehydrated vegetables.

Busy lifestyles and urbanisation are fuelling the demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods, including dehydrated vegetable.

The expansion and modernisation of the food processing industry are contributing to the growth of the dehydrated vegetables market.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Gears up with a Thriving Ready-to-Cook Sector

Rapid economic growth and urbanisation are driving the demand for dehydrated vegetables in Asia Pacific.

As lifestyles become more fast-paced, the need for convenient and ready-to-cook ingredients rises, bolstering the market for dehydrated vegetables.

Countries like China, and India are experiencing increased disposable income, enabling consumers to explore a broader range of food products.





North America Leads the Dehydrated Vegetables Market

North America leads the market due to its established culture of convenience foods and high disposable income levels.

Consumers in the region are increasingly seeking organic and freeze-dried options as part of a broader trend towards healthier eating habits.

The United States market is expected to see substantial growth due to changing consumer preferences, and demand for time-saving cooking solutions.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market

Olam International

Naturex S. A.

Symrise AG

Mercer Foods, LLC

BC Foods, Inc.

Harmony House Foods, Inc

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd

Real Dehydrated Pvt Ltd

Green Rootz

Silva International, Inc

Van Drunen Farms

Kissan Foods

Rosun Groups

Mevive International Food Ingredients

Catz International B.V.

KAN Phytochemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Del-Val Food Ingredients

Xinghua Lianfu Food Co. Ltd.

Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited

DMH Ingredients

