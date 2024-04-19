Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is Expected to Reach $8.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Microbiology Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $8.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The increasing use of rapid microbiology testing products can be attributed to their ability to provide quick and reliable results. These products are cost-effective and can often lead to cost savings compared to traditional methods, which is a significant factor driving their uptake. Continuous technological advancements improve their sensitivity and specificity, making them more competitive. Collaborations among industry stakeholders also accelerate the successful implementation of these products, particularly in addressing global health challenges and emerging infectious threats.

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $5.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $8.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, method, and application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Opportunities for growth in developing countries Key Market Driver Technological advancements in rapid microbiology testing

Based on product, the rapid microbiology testing market is broadly classified into instruments (automated microbial identification & antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems, mass spectrometers, bioluminescence & fluorescence-based detection systems, PCR systems, cytometers, active air samplers, and other instruments), reagents & kits (sterility testing reagents & kits and other reagent & kits), and consumables. In 2023, the largest market share was held by the instruments segment. Instruments in rapid microbiology testing are often automated, allowing for faster and more efficient testing processes. Automation reduces the time required for sample preparation, analysis, and result generation, making it an attractive option for laboratories and industries prioritizing quick turnaround times.

Categorized by method, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into growth-based, cellular component-based, nucleic acid-based, viability-based, and other rapid microbiology testing methods. In 2023, the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market was held by the growth-based rapid microbiology testing segment. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the limited requirement of skilled professionals and supportive government regulations. Also the growth-based rapid microbiology testing methods have applications across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, clinical diagnostics, and environmental monitoring. This broad applicability contributes to their dominance in the microbiology testing market.

Categorized by application, the rapid microbiology testing market is divided into clinical disease diagnosis, industrial testing, and research applications. In 2023, the industrial testing segment accounted for the predominant share of the rapid microbiology testing market. The dominance of the industrial testing segment in the rapid microbiology testing market is propelled by the stringent quality control requirements in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetics. These industries heavily rely on rapid microbiology testing to ensure product safety, meet regulatory standards, and maintain manufacturing processes efficiency.

The global rapid microbiology testing market has been segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the rapid microbiology testing market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives to promote the use of advanced rapid microbiology testing technologies in Asia Pacific countries.

Rapid Microbiology Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:

bioMérieux SA (France)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Bruker (US)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Don Whitley Scientific Limited (UK)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (US)

Gradientech (Sweden)

rqmicro AG (Switzerland)

Colifast AS (Norway)

Serosep Limited (Ireland)

Solus PerkinElmer (US)

BTNX Inc. (Canada)

R-Biopharm AG (Germany)

Paragon Genomics, Inc. (US)

Kypha Inc. (US)

Vivione Biosciences (US)

Bactest Ltd. (UK)

CorDx (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the rapid microbiology testing market based on product, method, application, and region:

By Product

Instruments Automated Microbial Identification & Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Systems Mass Spectrometers PCR Systems Bioluminescence & Fluorescence-based Detection Systems Cytometers Active Air Samplers Other Instruments

Reagents & Kits Sterility Testing Reagents & Kits Other Reagents & Kits

Consumables

By Method

Growth-based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Cellular Component-based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Nucleic Acid-based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Viability-based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Methods

By Application

Clinical Disease Diagnosis

Industrial Testing Food & Beverage Testing Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing Environmental Testing Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing Other Industrial Testing Applications

Research Applications

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Key Market Stakeholders:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the rapid microbiology testing market by product, method, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and GCC countries

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and product launches & approvals in the rapid microbiology testing market

To benchmark players within the market using the Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offerings

