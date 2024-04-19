Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is Expected to Reach $8.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Microbiology Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $8.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The increasing use of rapid microbiology testing products can be attributed to their ability to provide quick and reliable results. These products are cost-effective and can often lead to cost savings compared to traditional methods, which is a significant factor driving their uptake. Continuous technological advancements improve their sensitivity and specificity, making them more competitive. Collaborations among industry stakeholders also accelerate the successful implementation of these products, particularly in addressing global health challenges and emerging infectious threats.
Based on product, the rapid microbiology testing market is broadly classified into instruments (automated microbial identification & antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems, mass spectrometers, bioluminescence & fluorescence-based detection systems, PCR systems, cytometers, active air samplers, and other instruments), reagents & kits (sterility testing reagents & kits and other reagent & kits), and consumables. In 2023, the largest market share was held by the instruments segment. Instruments in rapid microbiology testing are often automated, allowing for faster and more efficient testing processes. Automation reduces the time required for sample preparation, analysis, and result generation, making it an attractive option for laboratories and industries prioritizing quick turnaround times.
Categorized by method, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into growth-based, cellular component-based, nucleic acid-based, viability-based, and other rapid microbiology testing methods. In 2023, the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market was held by the growth-based rapid microbiology testing segment. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the limited requirement of skilled professionals and supportive government regulations. Also the growth-based rapid microbiology testing methods have applications across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, clinical diagnostics, and environmental monitoring. This broad applicability contributes to their dominance in the microbiology testing market.
Categorized by application, the rapid microbiology testing market is divided into clinical disease diagnosis, industrial testing, and research applications. In 2023, the industrial testing segment accounted for the predominant share of the rapid microbiology testing market. The dominance of the industrial testing segment in the rapid microbiology testing market is propelled by the stringent quality control requirements in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetics. These industries heavily rely on rapid microbiology testing to ensure product safety, meet regulatory standards, and maintain manufacturing processes efficiency.
The global rapid microbiology testing market has been segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the rapid microbiology testing market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives to promote the use of advanced rapid microbiology testing technologies in Asia Pacific countries.
Rapid Microbiology Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:
- bioMérieux SA (France)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
- Abbott Laboratories (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Bruker (US)
- QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)
- Charles River Laboratories (US)
- Neogen Corporation (US)
- Don Whitley Scientific Limited (UK)
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (US)
- Gradientech (Sweden)
- rqmicro AG (Switzerland)
- Colifast AS (Norway)
- Serosep Limited (Ireland)
- Solus PerkinElmer (US)
- BTNX Inc. (Canada)
- R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
- Paragon Genomics, Inc. (US)
- Kypha Inc. (US)
- Vivione Biosciences (US)
- Bactest Ltd. (UK)
- CorDx (US)
- and Among Others
This report categorizes the rapid microbiology testing market based on product, method, application, and region:
By Product
- Instruments
- Automated Microbial Identification & Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Systems
- Mass Spectrometers
- PCR Systems
- Bioluminescence & Fluorescence-based Detection Systems
- Cytometers
- Active Air Samplers
- Other Instruments
- Reagents & Kits
- Sterility Testing Reagents & Kits
- Other Reagents & Kits
- Consumables
By Method
- Growth-based Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Cellular Component-based Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Nucleic Acid-based Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Viability-based Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Methods
By Application
- Clinical Disease Diagnosis
- Industrial Testing
- Food & Beverage Testing
- Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing
- Environmental Testing
- Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing
- Other Industrial Testing Applications
- Research Applications
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Senior Management
- End User
- Finance/Procurement Department
- R&D Department
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, segment, and forecast the rapid microbiology testing market by product, method, application, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and GCC countries
- To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies
- To track and analyze company developments such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and product launches & approvals in the rapid microbiology testing market
- To benchmark players within the market using the Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offerings
