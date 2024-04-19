Long-Term LNG Contracts Review 2021-2023

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long-Term LNG Contracts Review Analytics by Region, Contracts and Companies, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biggest long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract signed in 2023 was between NextDecade and TotalEnergies on June 14, 2023. According to the contract, NextDecade will supply 5.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from 2026 to 2046 to TotalEnergies from the upcoming Rio Grande terminal in Texas, US.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Long-Term LNG Contracts Review

1.1 Biggest New Long-Term LNG Contract Signed in 2023

1.2 Regional Contract Briefs



2. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Exporting Countries in 2023 vis-a-vis 2022



3. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Importing Countries in 2023 vis-a-vis 2022



4. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Purchaser Companies in 2023 vis-a-vis 2022



5. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Seller Companies in 2023 vis-a-vis 2022



6. Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Key Purchaser Companies, 2021-2023



7. Appendix



