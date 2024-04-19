Berner Celebrates 4/20 with Groundbreaking Event at Culture House NYC Featuring Silly Nice

New York, NY, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This April 20th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Berner, the visionary co-founder and CEO of Cookies, will host a landmark event at Culture House in New York City, celebrating the launch of his new album "The Farmer’s Market" and the debut of Silly Nice's innovative product line.

As one of the most influential figures in the global cannabis industry, Berner's collaboration with Culture House and Silly Nice marks a pivotal cultural moment for New York's cannabis community. Culture House, renowned for its curated cannabis selections, is the perfect venue to showcase both local and globally celebrated brands.

"As one of the few Black and Veteran-owned brands in New York, Silly Nice represents the community vibe that Culture House aims to bring to both New Yorkers and visitors," said Berner. LeVar Thomas, Founder of Silly Nice, added, "This partnership validates the dedication we've poured into our work and honors our recent efforts as a Black and Veteran Owned cannabis brand."

The day promises an electrifying atmosphere with a lineup of DJs and vendors, alongside key industry figures like acclaimed grower Kenny Powerzzz, and teams from Silly Nice and High Mart, highlighting the vibrant cannabis culture in NYC.

Attendees will get the first glimpse of Cookies' new Dual Chamber vapes in three flavors, and multipacks of five infused prerolls featuring legendary strains such as Berniehana Butter, Cereal Milk, and Triple Scoop.

Fans who RSVP will have a chance to win up to $500 in CookiesSF merchandise. Nationwide 420 promotions will also offer new product drops, massive savings, exclusive items, and the largest sweepstakes ever from Cookies. RSVP HERE.

About Cookies: Cookies, co-founded by Berner, has rapidly evolved into one of the leading brands in the cannabis industry, known for innovative strains and high-quality products, continually setting new industry standards.

About Silly Nice: Silly Nice, a Black and Veteran-owned brand based in NYC, focuses on high-quality, responsibly sourced cannabis products, representing strength, community, and resilience, and dedicated to delivering unique consumer experiences.

For more information on the 4/20 event and to RSVP, please visit Culture House, Silly Nice, and Cookies.

