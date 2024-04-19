Top 20 Oil & Gas Themes Thematic Intelligence Report 2024

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Top 20 Oil & Gas Themes 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, we identify the top 20 themes that will impact the oil and gas industry in 2024. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, identify winners, and point you to further reading. We classify these 20 themes into four categories: macroeconomic themes, ESG themes, industry themes, and technology themes. In the following pages, we rank them in order of importance, with geopolitics as the highest priority theme for the oil and gas industry in 2024.



We classify these 20 themes into four categories: macroeconomic themes, ESG themes, industry themes, and technology themes. In the following pages, we rank them in order of importance, with geopolitics as the highest priority theme for the oil and gas industry in 2024.



Our research shows that companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes ultimately fail. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders invading your sector.



So, to help our clients gain a competitive advantage, we have developed the thematic research ecosystem, a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.



Geopolitics

Supply Chain

ESG - Environment

ESG - Social

Energy Transition

Renewable Energy

Hydrogen

Carbon Capture and Storage

Energy Storage

Electric Vehicles

Liquefied Natural Gas

Shale

Integrated Refineries

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Cloud Computing

Cybersecurity

Internet of Things

Robotics

The Metaverse

BP

Equinor

Shell

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Eni

OMV AG

PKN Orlen

Repsol

Sinopec

TotalEnergies

PetroChina

Southwestern Energy

EQT

EOG Resources

ConocoPhillips

QatarEnergy

Saudi Aramco

Cheniere Energy

Petronas

Sonatrach

