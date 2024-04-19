Top 20 Oil & Gas Themes Thematic Intelligence Report 2024

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Top 20 Oil & Gas Themes 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, we identify the top 20 themes that will impact the oil and gas industry in 2024. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, identify winners, and point you to further reading. We classify these 20 themes into four categories: macroeconomic themes, ESG themes, industry themes, and technology themes. In the following pages, we rank them in order of importance, with geopolitics as the highest priority theme for the oil and gas industry in 2024.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Our research shows that companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes ultimately fail. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders invading your sector.
So, to help our clients gain a competitive advantage, we have developed the thematic research ecosystem, a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Top Themes for 2024
- Geopolitics
- Supply Chain
- ESG - Environment
- ESG - Social
- Energy Transition
- Renewable Energy
- Hydrogen
- Carbon Capture and Storage
- Energy Storage
- Electric Vehicles
- Liquefied Natural Gas
- Shale
- Integrated Refineries
- Artificial Intelligence
- Blockchain
- Cloud Computing
- Cybersecurity
- Internet of Things
- Robotics
- The Metaverse
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- BP
- Equinor
- Shell
- ExxonMobil
- Chevron
- Eni
- OMV AG
- PKN Orlen
- Repsol
- Sinopec
- TotalEnergies
- PetroChina
- Southwestern Energy
- EQT
- EOG Resources
- ConocoPhillips
- QatarEnergy
- Saudi Aramco
- Cheniere Energy
- Petronas
- Sonatrach
