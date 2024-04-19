Personalization in Insurance Thematic Research Report 2024: Insurers Increasingly Harnessing the Power of Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalization in Insurance - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, the insurance market has undergone a significant transformation driven by a combination of macroeconomic shifts and rapid technological progress. Against a backdrop of global uncertainties such as geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, insurers have faced a landscape characterized by both obstacles and opportunities.

Notably, personalization has emerged as a key focus area, with insurers increasingly harnessing the power of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to tailor their offerings to the unique needs of individual customers. This emphasis on customization has not only led to higher levels of customer satisfaction but has also resulted in improved risk assessment and pricing accuracy. Additionally, the integration of Internet of Things devices and wearables has become more prevalent, providing insurers with real-time insights into policyholders' behaviors and enabling them to implement proactive risk mitigation strategies.



Over the last few years, the insurance industry has witnessed significant change, largely propelled by advancements in technology and changing consumer preferences. One of the most notable trends has been the increasing emphasis on personalization across all segments of insurance. This trend has been facilitated by the widespread adoption of innovative tools such as telematics, wearables, and artificial intelligence. These technological advancements have not only reshaped how insurers interact with customers but have also transformed the entire insurance value chain, driving greater efficiency and competitiveness in the market.



Scope

The 2023 UK Insurance Consumer Survey indicates that the cost of premiums is a primary concern for 34.2% of consumers.

There is varying interest in usage-based insurance policies based on potential premium savings, with 16.8% interested if it saved them 10%.

The primary motivation for homeowners to consider sharing data from smart home devices with a home insurance company is financial savings, with 70.4% of respondents selecting this option as per the publisher's 2023 UK Insurance Consumer Survey.

According to the publisher's surveying, SMEs rank improved safety measures as the most important feature of usage-based insurance.

Reasons to Buy

Identify leaders in the personalization in insurance theme.

Determine how leading players use technologies to enhance personalization.

Recognize how incumbents are collaborating with insurtechs to improve their own product offering and customer experience.

Evaluate the strength of investment into the personalization in insurance theme and key related technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

The personal insurance market

The commercial insurance market

Life and health insurance

Timeline

Signals

Mergers and acquisitions

Venture financing

Value Chain

Product development

Marketing and distribution

Underwriting and risk profiling

Claims management

Customer service

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Life insurance sector scorecard

Non-life insurance sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

StateFarm

Farmers

Lemonade

Amica

Hippo

Blink

Sompo Holdings

AIA

Aviva

Admiral

Allianz

Bright Health Group

Bupa

Chubb

Cuvva

Dacadoo

DeadHappy

Descartes

Direct Line

Discovery

FloodFlash

Flock

GetSafe

Hiscox

Ladder

Marshmallow

Metromile

Next Insurance

Oscar Health

Ping An

Root

Tapoly

Tokio Marine

Tractable

Trov

Viatlity

Yu Life

Zego

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v82l4w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.