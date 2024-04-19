Global Premature Labor (PL) Drug Landscape Report 2024: Only One out of the 13 Drugs in the Pipeline has Reached the Phase III Stage of Development

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premature Labor (PL) -Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in PL therapeutics.

In 2023, more than 5,000,000 prevalent cases of pulmonary lymphangioleiomyomatosis (PL) are expected across 16 countries covered in an epidemiology forecast. The majority of drugs used to treat PL are generic, with beta-2 adrenergic receptor antagonists being the predominant treatment option.

Despite this, only one out of the 13 drugs in the pipeline for PL has reached the Phase III stage of development, indicating a need for further research and development in this area. Over the past decade, more than 25% of clinical trials for PL have been conducted in North America, highlighting the region's significant contribution to PL research.

Additionally, in the past 10 years, acquisition has been the most common type of deal involving companies developing PL assets in both North America and Europe, reflecting ongoing investment and interest in PL therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Route of Administration

4.4 Marketed Drugs Profiles and Sales Forecasts



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Therapy Cost

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Phase III Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Molecule Type

6.4 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.5 Overview by Route of Administration

6.6 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.7 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Geographic Overview

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



11 Appendix



