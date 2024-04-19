The Business of Esports Report 2024: Analysis of Social Media, Viewing Figures, and Key Sponsorship Deals

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Esports 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the Business of Esports in 2024, including a look at the key commercial entities linked to the teams, publishers, athletes, and tournaments themselves, including social media, viewing figures, and key sponsorship deals.



As of the beginning of 2024, Team Liquid are the most valuable esports team. Team Liquid have won numerous championships in various games such as Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The bigger teams are continuously looking to exploit new revenue streams as their popularity grows in the space. One of the biggest growth areas in recent years has been the evolution of themselves as a brand that consumers engage with, creating new content away from gaming as well as increasing their merchandising opportunities.



The League of Legends World Championship 2023 attracted a peak of six million fans. The M5 World Championship (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) which saw a peak viewership of over five million, highlights the popularity of mobile gaming in Asia. Away from obvious popularity of gaming on the Asian continent, other tournaments to feature in the top ten most popular esports tournaments include the Mid-Season Invitational and the BLAST.tv Paris Major. Hosted in London, the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 reached a peak viewership of just under 2.3 million, making it the most popular edition to date by over 100,000 viewers.



A detailed overview of the key facts and analysis of the Business of Esports 2024. The report identifies the sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the most popular tournaments and most popular players, teams, organizations and games.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

Executive Summary

2024 Tournament Calendar

Market Overview



2. Social Media

Team Social Media

Game Social Media

Publisher Social Media

Player Social Media



3. Media Landscape

Overview

Most Watched Esports Games in 2023

Most Popular Esports Tournaments in 20234. 2023 Tournament Breakdown

2023 Tournaments

2023 Earnings Breakdown



5. Esports by Market Esports Around The World



6. Team Sponsorship Analysis

Team Sponsorship

Deals by Sector

Most Active Brands



7. Team Sponsorship Portfolios



8. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Secretlab

Red Bull

Logitech

Kia

PUMA

Razer

La Ning

Mercedes-Benz

1XBET

Intel

Hummel

SteelSeries

BMW

Lenovo

Winline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fut5hf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.