Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030

The global short wavelength Infrared lenses market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global short wavelength Infrared lenses market looks promising with opportunities in the solar cell inspection and biomedical imaging markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for swirl in various application and rising demand in the field of agriculture.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies short wavelength Infrared lenses companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market Insights

Prime lens will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to higher optical performance and lower cost.

Solar cell inspection will remain the larger segment due to high usage of swirl in medical applications.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to strong presence of key players in this region.

Features of the Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market

Market Size Estimates: Short wavelength Infrared lenses market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Short wavelength Infrared lenses market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Short wavelength Infrared lenses market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the short wavelength Infrared lenses market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the short wavelength Infrared lenses market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market : Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market by Type

3.3.1 Prime Lens

3.3.2 Zoom Lens

3.4 Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market by Application

3.4.1 Solar Cell Inspection

3.4.2 Biomedical Imaging

3.4.3 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market by Region

4.2 North American Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market

4.2.1 North American Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market by Type: Prime Lens and Zoom Lens

4.2.2 North American Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market by Application: Solar Cell Inspection, Biomedical Imaging, and Others

4.3 European Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market

4.4 APAC Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market

4.5 ROW Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market by Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Short Wavelength Infrared Lenses Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Edmund Optics

7.2 Navitar

7.3 Axiom Optics

7.4 SWIR Vision Systems

7.5 MKS Instruments

7.6 Beck Optronic Solutions

7.7 Hyperion Optics

7.8 EHD Imaging

7.9 StingRay Optics

7.10 Stemmer Imaging

