Third Party Cyber Insurance Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Accenture, Aon, IBM, CyberArk, Oracle, F5, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet, and AWS

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third Party Cyber Insurance Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global third party cyber insurance market is expected to reach an estimated $27.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global third party cyber insurance market looks promising with opportunities in the information & communication technology, financial service, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing frequency and severity of cyberattacks, growing popularity of social media platform, and rising awareness towards the risks of third-party cyberattacks.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies third party cyber insurance companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Third Party Cyber Insurance Market Insights

Solution is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, information & communication technology is expected to witness the highest growth.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of market players and increasing awareness amongst small to medium sized businesses about cyber insurance in the region.

Key Features of the Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market Report

Market Size Estimates: Third party cyber insurance market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Third party cyber insurance market size by various segments, such as by component, insurance type, organization size, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Third party cyber insurance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different components, insurance types, organization sizes, applications, and regions for the third party cyber insurance market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the third party cyber insurance market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market : Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Component

3.3.1 Solutions

3.3.2 Services

3.4 Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Insurance Type

3.4.1 Packaged

3.4.2 Standalone

3.5 Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Organization Size

3.5.1 Large Enterprises

3.5.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

3.6 Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Application

3.6.1 Information & Communication Technology

3.6.2 Financial Services

3.6.3 Manufacturing

3.6.4 Retail

3.6.5 Healthcare

3.6.6 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Region

4.2 North American Third Party Cyber Insurance Market

4.2.1 North American Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Component: Solutions and Services

4.2.2 North American Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Application: Information & Communication Technology, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others

4.3 European Third Party Cyber Insurance Market

4.4 APAC Third Party Cyber Insurance Market

4.5 ROW Third Party Cyber Insurance Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Component

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Insurance Type

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Organization Size

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Application

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Third Party Cyber Insurance Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Accenture

7.2 Aon

7.3 IBM

7.4 CyberArk Software

7.5 Oracle

7.6 F5

7.7 FireEye

7.8 Forcepoint

7.9 Fortinet

7.10 Amazon Web Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hg5jdm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.