White River Bancshares Co. Earns $509,000, or $0.51 Per Diluted Share, in First Quarter 2024; Highlighted by Higher Net Interest Income and Double Digit Loan and Deposit Growth Year-Over-Year

| Source: White River Bancshares White River Bancshares

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $509,000, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $340,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $788,000, or $0.79 per diluted share. All financial results are unaudited.

“I’m very proud of the work our team has put into the first quarter of 2024. Not only have we grown both loans and deposits, but we have set a strong tone for the year in the improvement of our net interest margin,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our expansions to Harrison, Jonesboro, and the addition of Banco Sí, our bilingual banking brand, have been strategic moves to diversify our deposit and loan portfolios and provide our style of community banking to communities who need us. These new markets have responded favorably, strengthening our entire bank family in this first quarter. Overall, we operate in one of the most attractive markets in America, and we’re poised for success over the next several years, not just the rest of 2024, thanks to the infrastructure, leadership team, and technology in place to optimize our operations.”

“Our strategic focus remains centered on cultivating new customer relationships, and when entering new markets, our goal has always been to build our deposit base to fund new loan activity,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest bearing accounts remained strong. They accounted for 23.1% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 33.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024. We see significant opportunities for growing non-interest bearing deposits in the coming quarters as we continue to attract new customer accounts. Loan growth was robust in the first quarter of 2024, increasing $28.5 million, or 3.0% compared to the prior quarter end. We are encouraged by the strong loan demand in our markets and expect it to continue throughout the year.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2024 increased 50.0% to $509,000, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $340,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income increased 7.4% to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • First quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.97%, compared to 3.16% in the first quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $648,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $150,000 provision in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net loans increased $130.9 million, or 15.6%, to $969.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $838.9 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $2.36 million, or 0.20% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $124,000, or 0.01% of total assets, at March 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $119.4 million, or 13.4%, to $1.010 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $890.8 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, and CDs under $250,000) represent 68.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.
  • The Bank’s uninsured/unpledged deposits totaled approximately 30.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.
  • Available borrowing capacity totaled $353.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $344.8 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 11.93% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.17% for the Bank at March 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $78.09 at March 31, 2024, compared to $77.77 a year ago.

Income Statement

“As anticipated, our NIM began to stabilize during the first quarter of 2024, as higher asset yields nearly offset the increase in funding costs,” said Brant Ward, President. “While the first two months of 2024 showed NIM stabilization, we experienced meaningful NIM expansion during the month of March, and we anticipate our NIM will continue to expand for the remainder of 2024 if interest rates remain steady or start to decline.” The Company’s NIM was 2.97% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.96% in the preceding quarter and 3.16% in the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased 7.4% to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased 38.4% to $16.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, from $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income increased 28.8% to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 63.4% to $846,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $518,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was largely due to the acquisition of a wealth management division in July, 2023, which has improved the Company’s noninterest income generation and is fueling operating results.

Noninterest expense increased 1.7% to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, as expenses are starting to normalize following the market expansion over the past few years. The Company anticipates further expense stabilization over the next several quarters.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 9.0% to $1.177 billion at March 31, 2024, from $1.080 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased 3.9% compared to $1.133 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.1 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $87.2 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $113.0 million at March 31, 2024, from $99.3 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 15.6% to $969.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $838.9 million a year ago, and increased 3.0% compared to $941.2 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 13.4% to $1.010 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $890.8 million a year ago and increased 5.3% compared to $959.2 million at December 31, 2023. Due to the interest rate environment, the deposit mix is changing, and time deposits account for the majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances decreased to $36.9 million at March 31, 2024, from $64.1 million at March 31, 2023, and $45.0 million at December 31, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity was $79.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $77.6 million at March 31, 2023, and $79.5 million at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $78.09 at March 31, 2024, compared to $77.77 at March 31, 2023, and $78.17 at December 31, 2023. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) during the first quarter of 2024 was $773,000. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $87.08 at March 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $648,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $575,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a $150,000 provision in the first quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming loans increased during the quarter to $1.72 million, and represented 0.18% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.15 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, and $124,000, or 0.01% of total loans a year ago. “The increase in nonperforming loans during the first quarter was primarily due to the deterioration of one owner occupied residential property loan of approximately $1.0 million. The loan is well secured and we do not anticipate incurring any loss at this stage,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

The allowance for credit losses was $12.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $11.4 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, and $10.4 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. “We continue to contribute to our allowance for credit losses based on CECL forecast modeling, as we focus on maintaining a moderate risk profile,” added Maland.

Net loan recoveries were $21,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $185,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $66,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 11.93% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.17%, at March 31, 2024.

Recent Developments

The Company launched a new initiative, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the burgeoning Hispanic and Latino communities. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 South 1st Street. Banco Sí was launched to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses within these communities.

In addition, the Company plans to open its second location during the second quarter of 2024 in downtown Springdale, with plans to celebrate a public launch and grand opening in the third quarter of 2024. A permanent location in Downtown Jonesboro is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $377,000, up 1.0% in February 2024, compared to a year ago, with an average of 109 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $432,000, up 9.3% from a year ago with an average of 103 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 7.18% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 12.63% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 9.34% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 3.75%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 5.23% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 9.82%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 3.61% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 8.83%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.99% from 2024 through 2029, and the median household income is projected to increase by 9.57%.

Sources:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/
https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
       
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents $33,147,221  $17,624,468  $87,179,713 
Investment securities  113,033,028   114,550,592   99,326,990 
Loans held for sale  696,271   274,608   442,306 
Loans  981,829,042   952,668,035   849,235,933 
Allowance for credit losses  (12,113,099)  (11,443,904)  (10,371,551)
Net loans  969,715,943   941,224,131   838,864,382 
Premises and equipment, net  29,442,303   29,347,939   28,563,926 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  640,574   201,850   - 
Accrued interest receivable  4,966,665   4,682,162   2,796,623 
Bank owned life insurance  9,534,373   9,454,492   9,212,698 
Deferred income taxes  4,888,369   4,388,415   4,560,952 
Other investments  7,548,338   7,417,533   7,071,458 
Intangible assets, net  1,962,350   2,015,386   - 
Other assets  1,323,255   1,874,165   1,584,678 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,176,898,690  $1,133,055,741  $1,079,603,726 
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits:      
Demand and non-interest-bearing $233,082,292  $222,534,839  $248,670,240 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  339,042,365   342,953,012   323,723,058 
Time deposits  438,110,170   393,705,434   318,408,077 
Total deposits  1,010,234,827   959,193,285   890,801,375 
Federal funds purchased  -   -   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  36,887,028   44,958,945   64,102,204 
Notes payable  26,337,909   26,320,631   25,420,217 
Operating lease liability  16,128,536   16,319,937   15,196,424 
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments  1,433,000   1,433,000   1,558,000 
Accrued interest payable  2,635,771   2,444,462   1,605,248 
Other liabilities  3,868,383   2,836,658   3,333,968 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,097,525,454   1,053,506,918   1,002,017,436 
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock  10,081   10,086   10,084 
Surplus  90,548,540   90,460,773   89,901,337 
Accumulated deficit  (3,115,687)  (3,624,915)  (4,832,876)
Treasury stock, at cost  (1,119,100)  (1,119,100)  (711,145)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,950,598)  (6,178,021)  (6,781,110)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  79,373,236   79,548,823   77,586,290 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,176,898,690  $1,133,055,741  $1,079,603,726 
       

 


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
        
  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
   2024  2023  2023 
        
INTEREST INCOME       
Loans, including fees $14,994,922 $13,656,322 $10,672,578 
Investment securities  929,040  930,823  628,537 
Federal funds sold and other  96,154  119,794  276,739 
Total interest income  16,020,116  14,706,939  11,577,854 
        
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits  6,984,793  6,025,195  2,966,252 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  520,319  413,864  697,577 
Notes payable  398,017  398,017  396,260 
Federal funds purchased and other  78,260  68,756  33,425 
Total interest expense  7,981,389  6,905,832  4,093,514 
NET INTEREST INCOME  8,038,727  7,801,107  7,484,340 
Provision for credit losses  648,000  575,000  150,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 7,390,727  7,226,107  7,334,340 
        
NON-INTEREST INCOME       
Service charges and fees on deposits  150,349  161,910  151,043 
Wealth management fee income  845,506  997,887  517,514 
Secondary market fee income  57,064  114,581  66,773 
Bank owned-life insurance income  79,881  80,156  78,374 
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets, net  1,050  -  - 
Other non-interest income  449,255  449,724  415,366 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  1,583,105  1,804,258  1,229,070 
        
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE       
Salaries and benefits  4,999,533  4,427,071  5,258,496 
Occupancy and equipment  928,124  956,731  891,980 
Data processing  790,569  777,216  658,111 
Marketing and business development  463,697  429,642  473,709 
Professional services  669,867  739,988  505,899 
Amortization of other intangible assets  53,036  53,037  - 
Other non-interest expense  403,836  639,174  382,016 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  8,308,662  8,022,859  8,170,211 
        
Income before income taxes  665,170  1,007,506  393,199 
Income tax provision  155,942  219,856  53,687 
NET INCOME $509,228 $787,650 $339,512 
        
EARNINGS PER SHARE       
Basic $0.51 $0.79 $0.34 
Diluted $0.51 $0.79 $0.34 
        

 


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
         
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
  Three Months Ended Year ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31,
   2024   2023   2023   2023 
         
FOR THE PERIOD        
Net income $509,228  $787,650  $339,512  $2,545,119 
Net income before taxes  665,170   1,007,506   393,199   3,145,566 
Dividends declared per share  -   -   -   1.00 
         
         
PERIOD END BALANCE        
Total assets $1,176,898,690  $1,133,055,741  $1,079,603,726  $1,133,055,741 
Total investments  113,033,028   114,550,592   99,326,990   114,550,592 
Total loans, net  969,715,943   941,224,131   838,864,382   941,224,131 
Allowance for credit losses  (12,113,099)  (11,443,905)  (10,371,551)  (11,443,904)
Total deposits  1,010,234,827   959,193,285   890,801,375   959,193,285 
Stockholders' equity  79,373,236   79,548,823   77,586,290   79,548,823 
         
         
RATIO ANALYSIS        
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.18%  0.28%  0.13%  0.24%
Return on average equity (annualized)  2.52%  4.03%  1.79%  3.24%
Net loans/Deposits  95.99%  98.13%  94.17%  98.13%
Total Shareholders' Equity/Total assets  6.74%  7.02%  7.19%  7.02%
Net loan losses/Total loans  -0.00%  0.02%  -0.01%  0.01%
Uninsured & unpledged deposits  30.22%  31.47%  30.80%  31.47%
         
         
PER SHARE DATA        
Shares outstanding  991,315   991,815   997,646   999,815 
Weighted average shares outstanding  991,689   991,645   997,784   995,651 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 991,689   991,645   999,211   995,703 
Basic earnings $0.51  $0.79  $0.34  $2.56 
Diluted earnings  0.51   0.79   0.34   2.56 
Book value  80.07   80.21   77.77   80.21 
Tangible book value  78.09   78.17   77.77   78.17 
         
         
ASSET QUALITY        
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(21,195) $184,970  $(65,926) $111,721 
Classified assets  2,657,273   1,623,558   1,196,170   1,623,558 
Nonperforming loans  1,718,805   1,153,852   123,922   1,153,852 
Nonperforming assets  2,359,378   1,355,702   123,922   1,355,702 
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.18%  0.12%  0.01%  0.12%
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets  0.15%  0.10%  0.01%  0.10%
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.20%  0.12%  0.01%  0.12%
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans  1.23%  1.20%  1.22%  1.20%
         
         

 


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
   2024   2023   2023 
  Average   Average Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/Rate
                   
Interest-earning assets:                  
Federal funds sold and other $8,343,674 $96,154 4.63% $7,843,513 $119,794 6.06% $25,318,303 $276,739 4.43%
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)  114,440,538  900,886 3.17%  103,892,365  791,834 3.02%  95,018,152  598,135 2.55%
Loans receivable  960,808,253  14,994,922 6.28%  913,603,571  13,656,322 5.93%  835,070,756  10,672,578 5.18%
Total interest-earning assets  1,083,592,465 $15,991,962 5.94%  1,025,339,449 $14,567,950 5.64%  955,407,211 $11,547,452 4.90%
Noninterest-earning assets  70,720,928      71,400,967      64,599,596    
Total assets $1,154,313,393     $1,096,740,416     $1,020,006,807    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $762,899,599 $6,984,7933.68% $704,867,459 $6,025,1953.39% $594,897,383 $2,966,2522.02%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  50,749,219  598,579 4.74%  43,218,876  482,620 4.43%  65,884,599  731,002 4.50%
Notes payable  25,489,325  398,017 6.28%  25,472,047  398,017 6.20%  25,414,074  396,260 6.32%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  839,138,143 $7,981,3893.83%  773,558,382 $6,905,8323.54%  686,196,056 $4,093,5142.42%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  233,847,965      245,689,756      256,966,055    
Total liabilities  1,072,986,108      1,019,248,138      943,162,111    
Stockholders' equity  81,327,285      77,492,278      76,844,696    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,154,313,393     $1,096,740,416     $1,020,006,807    
Net interest-earning assets $244,454,322     $251,781,067     $269,211,155    
Net interest spread   $8,010,5732.11%   $7,662,1182.10%   $7,453,9382.48%
Net interest margin     2.97%     2.96%     3.16%
                   
 (1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.  
                   


Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
 479-684-3754