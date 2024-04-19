Black Mass Recycling Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 - Opportunities in Automotive, Consumer electronics, Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Construction

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Mass Recycling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global black mass recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $28.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global black mass recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic, energy, aerospace and defense, and construction applications. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, increasing concern towards battery waste disposal, and government initiatives towards recycling.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies black mass recycling companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Black Mass Recycling Market

Market Size Estimates: Black mass recycling market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Black mass recycling market size by various segments, such as by battery source, technology, recovered metal, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Black mass recycling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different battery sources, technologies, recovered metals, applications, and regions for the black mass recycling market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the black mass recycling market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Black Mass Recycling Market Insights

Automotive battery is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Black Mass Recycling Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Black Mass Recycling Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Battery Source

3.3.1 Automotive Batteries

3.3.2 Industrial Batteries

3.3.3 Portable Batteries

3.4 Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Technology

3.4.1 Hydrometallurgy

3.4.2 Pyrometallurgy

3.4.3 Others

3.5 Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Recovered Metal

3.5.1 Nickel

3.5.2 Cobalt

3.5.3 Lithium

3.5.4 Copper

3.5.5 Manganese

3.5.6 Others

3.6 Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Application

3.6.1 Automotive

3.6.2 Consumer Electronics

3.6.3 Energy

3.6.4 Aerospace and Defense

3.6.5 Construction

3.6.6 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Region

4.2 North American Black Mass Recycling Market

4.2.1 North American Black Mass Recycling Market by Battery Source: Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries, and Portable Batteries

4.2.2 North American Black Mass Recycling Market by Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, and Others

4.3 European Black Mass Recycling Market

4.4 APAC Black Mass Recycling Market

4.5 RoW Black Mass Recycling Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Battery Source

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Technology

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Recovered Metal

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Application

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Black Mass Recycling Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Black Mass Recycling Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Black Mass Recycling Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Black Mass Recycling Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 BASF

7.2 Umicore

7.3 Tenova

7.4 Li-Cycle Holdings

7.5 Lithion Recycling

7.6 AKKUSER

7.7 Duesenfeld

7.8 Aqua Metals

7.9 SungEel Hi-Tech

7.10 Fortum

