Waterborne Acrylic Resins Market Size to Garner US$9.39 Bn in 2031, Projects Fairfield Market Research

London, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global waterborne acrylic resins market is estimated to be valued at US$6.09 Bn in 2024. The projections further indicate a notable increase to US$9.39 Bn in 2031. This estimated expansion reflects a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period.



Waterborne acrylic resins are aqueous dispersions of acrylic polymers that offer excellent performance characteristics such as durability, adhesion, and chemical resistance. They are widely used as binders in coatings, adhesives, sealants, and other applications.

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2031 Market Size in 2024 US$6.09 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2031 US$9.39 Bn CAGR 6.38% Growth Drivers Rising Adoption in Paints and Coatings Industry

Growing Demand for Waterborne Acrylic Resins in High-Performance Applications

Increasing Demand for Low-VOC And Eco-Friendly Solutions Segmentation By Application Architectural Coatings (Interiors, Exteriors) Industrial Coatings (Metal Coatings, Machinery & Equipment, Pipelines, Coil Coatings, Container Coatings, Others) Furniture (Flooring, Cabinetry & Joinery Coatings, Decking, Specialty Wood Coatings, Stains & Clear Finishes)

By End-use Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Packaging, Paints & Coatings, Textiles, Adhesives & Sealants, Others) Regional Coverage North America (The United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The global waterborne acrylic resin market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing environmental regulations, growing demand for eco-friendly coatings and adhesives, and expanding applications across various end-use industries.

Stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions have fueled the demand for waterborne coatings and adhesives, driving the adoption of waterborne acrylic resins as eco-friendly alternatives to solvent-based systems.

Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and construction activities worldwide have increased the demand for high-performance coatings and sealants, driving the growth of the waterborne acrylic resin market.

Increasing awareness of sustainability and green building practices has led to a shift towards waterborne coatings and adhesives, which offer lower VOC emissions, improved indoor air quality, and reduced environmental impact. The market is driven by increasing demand across various end-use industries and regions, as well as the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental compliance.

Key Research Insights

Waterborne acrylic resins are increasingly being utilised in adhesives and sealants.

Paints and coatings represent one of the largest segments within the waterborne acrylic resin market.

Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in the waterborne acrylic resin market.

Europe is another prominent market for waterborne acrylic resins.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Paints and Coatings are the Significant Segment in the Market

Paints and coatings are the significant segment within the waterborne acrylic resin market due to their widespread use in various industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.

Waterborne acrylic resins offer excellent adhesion, durability, and weather resistance, making them ideal for exterior and interior applications.

With increasing environmental regulations and a shift toward sustainable solutions, waterborne acrylic resins have gained traction as they emit fewer VOCs compared to solvent-based alternatives.





Growing Demand from Adhesives and Sealants

Waterborne acrylic resins are increasingly being utilised in adhesives and sealants due to their strong bonding capabilities and versatility.

These resins offer excellent adhesion to various substrates including plastics, metals, and wood, making them suitable for a wide range of applications in industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

Waterborne acrylic adhesives and sealants are preferred for their low odour, low toxicity, and ease of application, meeting the growing demand for environment-friendly and user-safe products.





Key Report Highlights

Waterborne acrylic resins find extensive applications across various end-use industries.

Increasing awareness of sustainability and the need for eco-friendly products are driving the demand for waterborne acrylic resins.

The increasing adoption of waterborne coatings over solvent-based alternatives





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Holds a Significant Share in the Waterborne Acrylic Resin Market

North America witnesses notable share in the waterborne acrylic resin market due to the robust presence of key industries like automotive, construction, and furniture.

Stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions have spurred the demand for eco-friendly coatings, driving the adoption of waterborne acrylic resins.

The region's focus on sustainability and innovation further propels market growth.





Asia Pacific Market Witnesses Notable Growth

Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in the waterborne acrylic resin market, primarily attributed to booming industrialisation, urbanisation, and infrastructure development.

Countries like China, and India are witnessing substantial demand due to the flourishing automotive and construction sectors.

The increasing adoption of eco-friendly coatings in response to stringent environmental regulations further boosts market growth in this region.

The presence of key manufacturers and favourable government initiatives for promoting sustainable practices contribute to market expansion.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Waterborne Acrylic Resins Market

Sika AGBottom of Form

Dow Inc.

Allnex GmbH

BASF SE

Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro AG

Arkema SA

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Sherwin-Williams

