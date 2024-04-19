Advanced Recycling Technology Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Naphtha is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Recycling Technology Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced recycling technology market is expected to reach an estimated $2.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 35.6% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global advanced recycling technology market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage packaging, non-food packaging, consumer electronic, infrastructure and construction, and automotive markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing government regulations promoting recycling initiatives, rising demand for circular economy solutions and resource efficiency, and growing use of plastics in producing lightweight components.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies advanced recycling technology companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market

Market Size Estimates: Advanced recycling technology market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Advanced recycling technology market size by product type, technology, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Advanced recycling technology market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, technologies, end uses, and regions for the advanced recycling technology market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the advanced recycling technology market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Advanced Recycling Technology Market Insights

Naphtha is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, food and beverage packaging is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Naphtha

3.3.2 Heavy Gas Oil

3.3.3 Wax Residue

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market by Technology

3.4.1 Pyrolysis/Cracking

3.4.2 Gasification

3.4.3 Depolymerization

3.4.4 Microwave

3.4.5 Others

3.5 Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market by End Use

3.5.1 Food and Beverage Packaging

3.5.2 Non-Food Packaging

3.5.3 Consumer Electronics

3.5.4 Infrastructure and Construction

3.5.5 Automotive

3.5.6 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market by Region

4.2 North American Advanced Recycling Technology Market

4.2.1 North American Advanced Recycling Technology Market by Product Type: Naphtha, Heavy Gas Oil, Wax Residue, and Others

4.2.2 North American Advanced Recycling Technology Market by End Use: Food and Beverage Packaging, Non-Food Packaging, Consumer Electronics, Infrastructure and Construction, Automotive, and Others

4.3 European Advanced Recycling Technology Market

4.4 APAC Advanced Recycling Technology Market

4.5 RoW Advanced Recycling Technology Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market by Product Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market by Technology

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market by End Use

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Advanced Recycling Technology Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Agilyx

7.2 Stena Metall

7.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical

7.4 Honeywell International

7.5 Plastic Energy

7.6 Enerkem

7.7 Loop Industries

7.8 Gr3n Recycling

7.9 Carbios

7.10 Pyrowave



