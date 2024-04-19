Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) Software Market Revenue to Reach US$30 Bn by 2030, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research

London, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global network security policy management (NSPM) software market is poised to secure a CAGR of 9% in the forthcoming years. The market is expected to reach the valuation of US$30 Bn by 2030 in the forecast period between 2023 and 2030.



NSPM software refers to a category of cybersecurity solutions designed to streamline and automate the management of network security policies. These policies govern access control, traffic management, threat prevention, and compliance enforcement within an organization's network infrastructure.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$30 Bn CAGR 9% Growth Drivers Increasing Cyber Threats at Network Point Health

Increasing Need for Organizations to Maintain a Strong Security Posture

Growing Adoption of Cloud and Hybrid Environments Segmentation By Component (Solutions, Services)

By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based)

By Organisation Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises) Regional Coverage North America (The United S, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Insider threats, including unintentional errors, malicious insiders, and compromised accounts, pose significant risks to organizations' network security. Organizations across various industries recognize the importance of effective network security policy management in safeguarding their assets, ensuring compliance, and mitigating risks, driving the continued growth and evolution of the NSPM software market.

The shift to cloud-based infrastructure and adoption of digital transformation initiatives are driving the need for agile and scalable network security solutions. NSPM software supports cloud-native architectures, micro services, containers, and hybrid environments, providing consistent security policies across on-premises and cloud infrastructures.

The network security policy management (NSPM) software market addresses the increasingly complex challenges of managing and securing network infrastructures across organizations. NSPM software provides centralized visibility, policy orchestration, and compliance management capabilities across heterogeneous network environments.

The proliferation of cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and data breaches, has heightened the importance of robust network security policies. Organizations are increasingly investing in NSPM software to strengthen their defenses, mitigate security risks, and protect sensitive data from evolving threats.

Key Research Insights

Cloud-based deployment to acquire significant market share.

Government sector to register notable adoption in the market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at a notable rate.

The network security policy management software market is significantly growing in the United States.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Cloud Deployment to Experience Largest Market Share

Cloud deployment is expected to witness significant market share during the projected period.

Cloud or cloud computing security gathers techniques, technologies, guidelines, and policies to protect data on cloud-based systems.

The growth of the cloud deployment network security policy management software market is driven by factors such as cost-effectiveness, the importance of cybersecurity, and the high level of automation in cloud data security.





The Government Sector to Obtain Notable Revenue Share

The government sector is expected to acquire significant revenue share of the NSPM software market in terms of market size.

Public sector organisations worldwide have begun utilising mobile devices to boost employee productivity and better departmental operations with the increased use of mobility.

Information about the nation and its citizens is extremely sensitive and private in the government vertical.

Public can easily access and exploit this sensitive information with cutting-edge technologies like mobile, social media, and cloud.

Key Report Highlights

Organizations are increasingly investing in NSPM solutions to strengthen their network defenses.

Increasing need for network automation and efficiency is driving the market growth.

Emerging trends such as zero-trust security frameworks, artificial intelligence are predicted to shape the market growth.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Witnesses Significant Growth in the Market

The network security policy management software market is rapidly growing in the United States.

a growth in cyberattacks with a financial aim and data breaches has encouraged businesses to look for pre-network security policy management software.

The region has made significant investments in cybersecurity solutions to stop the theft of smart assets and compromise systems used to control and monitor security systems and the state.





Asia Pacific to develop at a Notable Rate

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at significant rate and occupy the second-largest share.

Organizations are increasingly choosing cybersecurity systems that offer complete information at every stage of the attack lifecycle to effectively handle cybersecurity threats, such as attack forecasting, detection, prevention, mitigation, and response.

Most governments in the area have passed legislation mandating businesses to keep track of the state of IT and OT security as well as data security, residential, and privacy rules.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) Software Market

Cisco Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Skybox Security

Sophos

