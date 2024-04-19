Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Merck & Co, Bausch Health, Gilead Biosciences, Pfizer, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fungal keratitis treatment market is expected to reach an estimated $589.6 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global fungal keratitis treatment market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and drug store markets. The major drivers for this market are growing research activities to develop novel therapeutics, increasing sales volume of ophthalmic drugs for fungal keratitis disorders, along with the growing knowledge of the possible dangers associated with fungal keratitis and developments in its treatment.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fungal keratitis treatment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market

Market Size Estimates: Fungal keratitis treatment market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Fungal keratitis treatment market size by route of administration, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($M).

Regional Analysis: Fungal keratitis treatment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different route of administration, distribution channel, and regions for the fungal keratitis treatment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the fungal keratitis treatment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market Insights

Topical will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment because of the aging population and rising rates of eye conditions, such as fungal keratitis, are driving up demand for hospital-based ophthalmic diagnostic services.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing cases of fungal keratitis and emerging trends in the treatment of fungal keratitis in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market by Route of Administration

3.3.1 Oral

3.3.2 Injection

3.3.3 Topical

3.4 Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1 Hospitals

3.4.2 Drug Stores

3.4.3 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market by Region

4.2.1 North American Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market by Route of Administration: Oral, Injection, and Topical

4.2.2 North American Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market by Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Drug Stores, and Others

4.3 European Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market

4.4 APAC Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market

4.5 RoW Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market by Route of Administration

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market by Region

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Merck & Co

7.2 Bausch Health

7.3 Gilead Biosciences

7.4 Pfizer

7.5 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

