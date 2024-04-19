Walking Assist Device Market Report 2024: A Global $6.7 Billion Industry by 2030 - Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Walking Assist Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global walking assist device market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global walking assist device market looks promising with opportunities in the wheelchair, canes, crutches, walker, gait belts & lift vest, and power scooter markets. The major drivers for this market are increased occurrences of debilitating neurological diseases and injuries as the population ages, rising number of actions done by governments in various nations to assure the availability of walking aid devices to a large customer base, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies walking assist device companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Walking Assist Device Market

Market Size Estimates: Walking assist device market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Walking assist device market size by distribution channel, product type, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Walking assist device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different distribution channel, product type, and regions for the walking assist device market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the walking assist device market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Walking Assist Device Market Insights

Online will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because of the significant players' tremendous impact on numerous web portals and sites for walking aid gadgets.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to government policies that are supportive, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and an expanding geriatric population base.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Walking Assist Device Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Walking Assist Device Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Walking Assist Device Market by Distribution Channel

3.3.1 Offline

3.3.2 Online

3.4 Global Walking Assist Device Market by Product Type

3.4.1 Wheelchairs

3.4.2 Canes

3.4.3 Crutches

3.4.4 Walker

3.4.5 Gait Belts & Lift Vests

3.4.6 Power Scooter



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Walking Assist Device Market by Region

4.2 North American Walking Assist Device Market

4.2.1:North American Walking Assist Device Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

4.2.2 North American Walking Assist Device Market by Product Type: Wheelchairs, Canes, Crutches, Walker, Gait Belts & Lift Vests, and Power Scooter

4.3 European Walking Assist Device Market

4.4 APAC Walking Assist Device Market

4.5 RoW Walking Assist Device Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Walking Assist Device Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Walking Assist Device Market by Product Type

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Walking Assist Devices Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Walking Assist Device Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Walking Assist Device Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Walking Assist Device Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Invacare

7.2 Ossenberg

7.3 Besco Medical

7.4 Drive Medical

7.5 Betterlife Healthcare

7.6 Electric Mobility Euro

7.7 Meyra

7.8 Sunrise Medical

7.9 Comfort Orthopedic

7.10 Levo

