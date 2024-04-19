Green Builder Media Announces the 2024 Top Sustainable Brands in Home Building

Here’s what comes to mind when our building industry readers think about product brands in 24 categories.

| Source: Green Builder Media Green Builder Media

Lake City, Colo., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, Green Builder Media surveys our sustainability-minded readership to learn what they think and feel about green products in 24 categories, including appliances, flooring, appliances, decking, energy solutions, and more. 

“Respondents to our annual Brand Index heartedly delivered choices on everything from the best energy-saving appliances to the cars they like to drive on the job,” says Green Builder magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “Results in three distinct categories—our traditional survey data, market visibility or ‘mentions,’ and public sentiment—are averaged to create a Brand Index Score and derive a company’s final ranking among its peers.”

Unlike past years, most of the big-name players are back within the top 10 in their categories, although a few newcomers made the grade. Several lesser-known companies are on the way to becoming household names. 

Overall, our survey shows where a company is doing well, and which improvements could round out category excellence.

Want a sampling of our brand winners? Consider these: 

  • Trex is the only one in the history of our survey to remain the No. 1 pick when it comes to composite decking. 
  • Armstrong Flooring earned the No. 1 spot for the second year for its flooring products. 
  • Bosch landed at the top of the hot water category just two years after sitting near the bottom of the list. Why? New hot products such as the Bosch Tronic Point-of-Use Water Heater. 
  • LG landed at No. 1 for the appliance category thanks to products like its Smart Induction Cooktop. 
See all of the 2024 Brand Index in our March/April Issue. In the same issue, you can read about our Sustainable Products of the Year winners as well. 



Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                2024 Green Builder Sustainable Products of the Years
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                sustainability
                            
                            
                                sustainable products
                            
                            
                                homebuilding
                            
                            
                                green building
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data