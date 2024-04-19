Green Builder Media Announces the 2024 Top Sustainable Brands in Home Building

Lake City, Colo., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, Green Builder Media surveys our sustainability-minded readership to learn what they think and feel about green products in 24 categories, including appliances, flooring, appliances, decking, energy solutions, and more.
| “Respondents to our annual Brand Index heartedly delivered choices on everything from the best energy-saving appliances to the cars they like to drive on the job,” says Green Builder magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “Results in three distinct categories—our traditional survey data, market visibility or ‘mentions,’ and public sentiment—are averaged to create a Brand Index Score and derive a company’s final ranking among its peers.”
Unlike past years, most of the big-name players are back within the top 10 in their categories, although a few newcomers made the grade. Several lesser-known companies are on the way to becoming household names.
Overall, our survey shows where a company is doing well, and which improvements could round out category excellence.
Want a sampling of our brand winners? Consider these:
Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.
Attachment