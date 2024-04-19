Green Builder Media Announces the 2024 Top Sustainable Brands in Home Building

“Respondents to our annual Brand Index heartedly delivered choices on everything from the best energy-saving appliances to the cars they like to drive on the job,” says Green Builder magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “Results in three distinct categories—our traditional survey data, market visibility or ‘mentions,’ and public sentiment—are averaged to create a Brand Index Score and derive a company’s final ranking among its peers.”



Unlike past years, most of the big-name players are back within the top 10 in their categories, although a few newcomers made the grade. Several lesser-known companies are on the way to becoming household names.



Overall, our survey shows where a company is doing well, and which improvements could round out category excellence.



Want a sampling of our brand winners? Consider these:



Trex is the only one in the history of our survey to remain the No. 1 pick when it comes to composite decking.

Armstrong Flooring earned the No. 1 spot for the second year for its flooring products.

Bosch landed at the top of the hot water category just two years after sitting near the bottom of the list. Why? New hot products such as the Bosch Tronic Point-of-Use Water Heater.

LG landed at No. 1 for the appliance category thanks to products like its Smart Induction Cooktop. See all of the 2024 Brand Index in our March/April Issue. In the same issue, you can read about our Sustainable Products of the Year winners as well.







