Global Sleep Tech Device Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2023 and 2024-2030

The global sleep tech device market is expected to reach an estimated $37.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global sleep tech device market looks promising with opportunities in the wearable, monitoring device, smart gadget, and digital tool markets. The major drivers for this market are growing number of individuals suffering from sleep disorders, increasing understanding of the benefits of restorative sleep for general health and wellbeing, as well as, putting more emphasis on enhancing the general infrastructure of the healthcare system and the state of healthcare facilities.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies sleep tech device companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Sleep Tech Device Market

Market Size Estimates: Sleep tech device market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Sleep tech device market size by distribution channel, product type, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Sleep tech device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different distribution channel, product type, and regions for the sleep tech device market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the sleep tech device market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Sleep Tech Device Market Insights

Hospital is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher tendency to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of the region's robust healthcare facility infrastructure, the market's strongholds, and the growing volume of research being conducted there.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Sleep Tech Device Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Sleep Tech Device Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Sleep Tech Device Market by Distribution Channel

3.3.1 Clinics

3.3.2 Hospitals

3.3.3 Online

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Global Sleep Tech Device Market by Product Type

3.4.1 Wearables

3.4.2 Monitoring Devices

3.4.3 Smart Gadgets

3.4.4 Digital Tools

3.4.5 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Sleep Tech Device Market by Region

4.2 North American Sleep Tech Device Market

4.2.1 North American Sleep Tech Device Market by Distribution Channel: Clinics, Hospitals, Online, and Others

4.2.2 North American Sleep Tech Device Market by Product Type: Wearables, Monitoring Devices, Smart Gadgets, Digital Tools, and Others

4.3 European Sleep Tech Device Market

4.4 APAC Sleep Tech Device Market

4.5 RoW Sleep Tech Device Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Sleep Tech Device Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Sleep Tech Device Market by Product Type

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Sleep Tech Device Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Sleep Tech Device Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Sleep Tech Device Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Sleep Tech Device Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Casper

7.2 Compumedics

7.3 Dodow

7.4 Eight Sleep

7.5 Oura Health

7.6 Nihon Kohden

7.7 Apple

7.8 Xiaomi

7.9 Nokia

7.10 Apollo Neuroscience

