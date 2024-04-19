Global Apparel Logistic Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Agility Public Warehousing, Bollore, Burris, CMA CG, Delhivery, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post, DSV, and Genex Logistics

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Logistic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global apparel logistic market is expected to reach an estimated $178 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global apparel logistic market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation and warehousing & distribution markets. The major drivers for this market are globalization of apparel industry, rising adoption of omni channel retailing, and rapid replenishment cycles in the apparel industry.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies apparel logistic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Apparel Logistic Market

Market Size Estimates: Apparel logistic market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Apparel logistic market size by product, service, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Apparel logistic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product, service, and regions for the apparel logistic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the apparel logistic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Apparel Logistic Market Insights

Pre-production will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it ensures smooth transfer of materials and information prior to the start of production.

Within this market, transportation will remain the largest segment.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of major players and e-commerce expansion in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Apparel Logistic Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Apparel Logistic Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Apparel Logistic Market by Product

3.3.1 Pre-Production

3.3.2 Trade logistics

3.4 Global Apparel Logistic Market by Service

3.4.1 Transportation

3.4.2 Warehousing & Distribution

3.4.3 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Apparel Logistic Market by Region

4.2 North American Apparel Logistic Market

4.2.1 North American Apparel Logistic Market by Product: Pre-Production and Trade logistics

4.2.2 North American Apparel Logistic Market by Service: Transportation, Warehousing & Distribution, and Others

4.3 European Apparel Logistic Market

4.4 APAC Apparel Logistic Market

4.5 RoW Apparel Logistic Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Apparel Logistic Market by Product

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Apparel Logistic Market by Service

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Apparel Logistics Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Apparel Logistic Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Apparel Logistic Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Apparel Logistic Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Agility Public Warehousing

7.2 Apparel Logistics

7.3 Bollore

7.4 Burris Logistics

7.5 CMA CG

7.6 Delhivery

7.7 Deutsche Bahn

7.8 Deutsche Post

7.9 DSV AS

7.10 Genex Logistics

