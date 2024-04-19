Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market Research Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lyme disease diagnostic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global lyme disease diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic, pathology lab, pharmaceutical industry, and clinical research institute markets. The major drivers for this market are government emphasis on enhancing healthcare facilities, development of novel diagnostic tools for Lyme illness, as well as, an increase in the main players' interest in Lyme disease diagnosis R&D.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies lyme disease diagnostic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market

Market Size Estimates: Lyme disease diagnostic market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Lyme disease diagnostic market size by diagnostic test, technology, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Lyme disease diagnostic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different diagnostic test, technology, end use, and regions for the lyme disease diagnostic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the lyme disease diagnostic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market Insights

Serological tests will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it focuses on releasing the antibodies that are produced in the body of an infected individual in reaction to antigens.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the expanding costs in the healthcare industry and the first release of new goods

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by Diagnostic Test

3.3.1 Serological Test

3.3.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques

3.3.3 Urine Antigen Tests

3.3.4 Lymphocytic Transformation Test

3.3.5 Immunofluorescent Staining

3.3.6 PCR Analysis

3.3.7 Others

3.4 Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by Technology

3.4.1 Molecular Diagnostics

3.4.2 Brain MRI

3.4.3 Spinal Tap

3.4.4 Echocardiogram

3.4.5 Electrocardiogram

3.4.6 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.4.7 Flow Cytometry

3.4.8 Gel Microdroplets

3.4.9 Others

3.5 Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by End Use

3.5.1 Hospitals & Clinics

3.5.2 Pathology labs

3.5.3 Pharmaceutical Industries

3.5.4 Clinical Research Institute

3.5.5 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by Region

4.2 North American Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market

4.2.1 North American Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by Diagnostic Test: Serological Test, Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques, Urine Antigen Tests, Lymphocytic Transformation Test, Immunofluorescent Staining, PCR Analysis, and Others

4.2.2 North American Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by End Use: Hospitals & Clinics, Pathology labs, Pharmaceutical Industries, Clinical Research Institute , and Others

4.3 European Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market

4.4 APAC Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market

4.5 RoW Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by Diagnostic Test

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by Technology

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by End Use

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Qiagen

7.3 Biosystems

7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.5 Immunetics

7.6 Roche Diagnostics

7.7 T2 Biosystems

7.8 Graphene Frontiers

7.9 Alere

7.10 Boulder Diagnostics

