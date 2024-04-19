Global High Voltage Battery Market to Experience 25.19% CAGR During 2023-2028, Driven by EV Adoption and Technological Advances - 75 kWh-150 kWh Battery Capacity Leads the Market

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Voltage Battery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the Global High Voltage Battery Market captures its significant expansion and shows no signs of slowing down, as it is projected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 25.19% through 2028. This surge is primarily driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), advancements in battery technology, and a global push towards renewable energy integration. The industry, valued at USD 15.08 billion in 2022, is on course to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.

The vibrant Asia Pacific region, constituting over 60% of the global market share, continues to lead, propelled by the world’s largest EV market—China, and other burgeoning markets such as India and South Korea. The North American market, buoyed by prominent EV manufacturers and a supportive government policy framework, follows closely as the second-largest high voltage battery market.

Highlighting key market sectors, the report delves deep into the growth trends within the 75 kWh-150 kWh segment and the passenger cars sector. The former has garnered the largest market share, primarily due to the ideal balance between range and cost it provides for EVs. On the other hand, the passenger cars segment reigns supreme due to the comprehensive consumer base and the mounting appeal of EVs in this category. A comprehensive take on the different facets of the market is essential for guiding stakeholders across industries.

Among the challenges the market faces, cost pressures, and supply chain concerns top the list. Sourcing of critical raw materials such as lithium and cobalt, amidst geopolitical tensions and ethical sourcing issues, remains a pertinent issue for market players. Nevertheless, industry collaboration, government input, and advancements in recycling technology are providing gateways to overcome these hurdles.

Segmental Insights Cement Market Optimism

In-depth segmentation analysis reveals:

The 75 kWh-150 kWh battery capacity segment leads the market, attributed to its ability to provide a balanced range for EVs and alignment with EV charging infrastructure.

battery capacity segment leads the market, attributed to its ability to provide a balanced range for EVs and alignment with EV charging infrastructure. Passenger cars powered by high voltage batteries dominate the application segment, with substantial consumer demand and favorable governmental policies fueling its progression.

The transformative impact of high voltage batteries on various sectors showcases the market’s strong potential as a critical component of the global energy landscape. With government regulations and policies set to propel further growth, this market presents exciting opportunities for innovation and sustainable development.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Tesla, Inc

Northvolt AB

SK on Co., Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd

JBM Group

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $58.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1% Regions Covered Global

