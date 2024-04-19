Canned Sardine Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.50% during the Forecast Period, to Reach a Value of US$ 16,833.18 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canned sardines or any canned seafood has come a long way to become one of the must-haves in the grocery list of the general populace. With more people consuming canned sardines for their nutritional abundance, the global canned sardines market valuation is in line to surpass US$ 8,183.31 million in 2024. These sardines are perceived as a healthy dose of vitamins, amino acids, and calcium packed in a tin.



Long coastlines in countries like India, the United States, China, and Japan have also led to the enormous consumption of canned sardines, leading to a healthy growth rate of 7.50% CAGR through 2034. Advancements in processing methodologies have also positively contributed to the increased consumption in these countries.

Export-oriented production by countries like Portugal, Spain, Thailand, etc., is slated to take the market valuation to an outstanding US$ 16,833.18 million by the end of 2034. With social media influencers actively promoting the ‘fish in a tin’ trend and the health benefits of smoked sardines over other seafood, the market is likely to experience an upsurge in the coming decade.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The smoked segment dominates the canned sardine market with an expected share of 58.60% in 2024.

Based on the distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment leads the canned sardine industry with an anticipated share of 23.50% in 2024.

The canned sardine industry in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% through 2034.

The canned sardine industry in China is estimated to rise at 6.80% CAGR through 2034.

The canned sardine industry in the United States has the potential to increase at 4.50% CAGR through 2034.

The Japan canned sardine industry is predicted to rise by 7.60% CAGR through 2034.

The canned sardine market in Germany is in line to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% through 2034.



“Sustainability, like other industries, has also influenced the canned sardine market. This is why companies involved in the processing of canned sardines are implored to embrace sustainable practices right from sourcing to packaging”, - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

The canned sardine market is gaining momentum due to the health benefits being promoted by social media influencers.

Key companies in the market have invested billions of dollars to expand their consumer base and take advantage of this opportunity.

The emergence of e-commerce platforms has further benefitted the market.

Companies are embracing environment-friendly fishing practices to fulfill the demands of eco-conscious consumers.



Recent Developments:

In August 2023, Comur, a Portuguese sardine company, opened a glitzy bookshop-style store in Times Square selling sardine tins dating back to 1916, including $44 gold-flecked options.

Melbourne welcomed Aussie Craft Tinned Fish at Blackhearts & Sparrows and Skinner & Hackett in November 2023.

Little Tin Co. launched in South Australia in August 2023 as Australia's sole craft cannery, offering sustainable canned seafood with a focus on sardines.



Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) Japan 7.60 % India 7.30 % China 6.80 % United States 4.50 % Germany 3.50 %

Key Companies

Wild Planet

Crown Prine

Santo Amaro

Brunswick

Matiz

MW Polar

Ocean Price

Nuri

Thai Union Group (TUF)

Bumble Bee Food

Natural Sea

Frinsa del Noroeste

Ongreen Thailand Co

Ligo, Wild Planet

Century Pacific Food

King Oscar

Others



Key Segments of the Canned Sardine Industry

By Product Type:

Smoked

Cooked

By Flavor:

With Olive Oil

With Sunflower Oil

With Tomato Sauce

With Salt and Water (Brine)

With Extra Virgin Oil

Others (Soy Sauce, Vegetable oil, Natural oil)

By Claims:

Organic

Kosher

Non-GMO

No Preservatives

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Food Service HoReCa Quick Service Restaurants Bakeries & Patisseries

Travel Retail (airplanes, cruise ships, others)

Retail Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Wholesale Stores Mass Grocery Retailers Independent Retailers Specialty Stores Online Retailers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



