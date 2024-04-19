UAE Truck Leasing & Rental Market Outlook to 2028 Featuring Profiles of Diamondlease, Unisys Technologies, Belhasa, Pickup Rentals, and United Movers Dubai

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Truck Leasing & Rental Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE Truck Leasing & Rental Market has valued at USD 961.73 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth with a CAGR of 7.25%in the forecast period.







The UAE's truck leasing and rental market has been a dynamic and evolving sector in recent years. It has seen considerable expansion due to the country's robust logistics and transportation industry, coupled with numerous construction projects and the increasing demand for efficient goods movement.



One of the defining features of this market is the diversity of the truck fleet offered by rental and leasing companies. They provide a wide array of options, from small vans and pick-up trucks to heavy-duty commercial vehicles, to cater to various transportation needs. This versatility is a key selling point as it enables businesses to find vehicles suitable for their specific requirements.



The demand for truck leasing and rental services in the UAE is primarily driven by two key sectors: logistics and construction. Given the UAE's role as a global trade hub and the continuous development of infrastructure and real estate projects, there is a constant need for trucks, both for the transport of goods and construction materials. This demand extends to both short-term and long-term rentals, depending on project duration and logistics requirements.



Moreover, the UAE's flourishing tourism industry also contributes significantly to the truck rental market. The country is a prime tourist destination, with cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi attracting millions of visitors each year. Businesses in the tourism sector, as well as those involved in events and exhibitions, frequently require trucks for transporting equipment and materials to various venues, contributing to the market's growth.



When it comes to pricing and rental models, truck leasing and rental companies in the UAE offer a range of options. Customers can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, and long-term rental plans, making it accessible for businesses with varying needs and budgets. The cost of renting a truck can vary depending on factors such as the type of vehicle, the rental duration, and any additional services or features required. This flexibility in pricing allows companies to tailor their rental agreements to meet their specific demands, making it a favorable option for businesses of all sizes.

Key Market Drivers

Economic Growth

Infrastructure Development

Tourism and Events

Logistics Industry Expansion

Government Initiatives

Global Trade

Urbanization and Population Growth

Cost-Efficiency and Flexibility

Key Market Challenges

Regulatory Compliance

Intense Competition

Economic Volatility

Maintenance Costs

Depreciation of Assets

Insurance Costs

Market Saturation

Operational Efficiency

Key Market Trends

Growth in e-Commerce and Last-Mile Delivery

Digitalization and Fleet Management

Sustainability and Green Initiatives

Short-Term Rentals and Flexibility

Diverse Fleet Offerings

Rise of Leasing over Ownership

Urban Logistics Solutions

Customer-Centric Services

Report Scope



In this report, the UAE Truck Leasing & Rental Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



By Type:

Lease

Rental

By Lease Type:

Financial Lease

Full Service/Operational Lease

Third Party Lease

By Truck Type:

Light Duty

Heavy Duty

Medium Duty

By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $961.73 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1452.12 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

