3D Measurement Sensors in North America's Logistics Market, Forecast to 2028 - Warehouse Automation and e-Commerce Fuel Market Demand, Dominated by Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik, Infineon Technologies, and Cognex

The logistics sector is encountering a remarkable transformation with the integration of 3D measurement sensors, particularly within the North American region. Noteworthy growth is projected in the market for these analytical components, with forecasts stretching to 2030. Valued at US$ 47.88 million in 2022, the market is anticipated to ascend to an impressive US$ 80.87 million by 2030 - expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Deployments in Autonomous Mobile Robotics Propel Market Advancement

The surge in adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) within the logistics sector steers the demand for 3D measurement sensors. These sensors, equipped with 3D sensing cameras, play a pivotal role in optimizing warehouse operations, facilitating functions like localization, navigation, and obstacle avoidance with superior accuracy and speed. Additionally, market offerings like LMI Technologies INC.'s Gocator 2490 sensors are enhancing the efficiency of tasks such as palletization and depalletization through precise dimension measurement and positioning.

Warehouse Automation and e-Commerce Fuel Market Demand

The escalating pace of warehouse automation alongside the growth of the e-commerce sector underpins the rising demand for 3D measurement sensors in North America. For instance, 3rd party logistics company, Bergen Logistics, has harnessed robotics and software solutions to amplify productivity and maintain competitiveness in the market. Such technological adoption across warehouse operations largely contributes to the increased market need for precise measurement and object handling solutions.

Market Overview and Prospects

Positioned at the forefront of technological innovation, North America continues to showcase a robust inclination toward advanced logistics solutions. The active employment of AMRs across this sector is a testament to the region's commitment to streamlining and enhancing operational efficiency. Moreover, the exponential rise in e-commerce has been a catalyst for market growth, with significant statistics revealing an uptick in online sales, thereby necessitating advanced logistics solutions to meet the demand.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market is categorized into types, with image sensors leading the segment in 2022.

Technology applications of 3D measurement sensors are further segmented, with structured light technology emerging dominant.

Geographical analysis places the US at the helm of the North American market for 3D measurement sensors in logistics.

Key industry players, such as Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH & Co KG, Infineon Technologies AG, and Cognex Corp, are contributing significantly to the evolution and growth of the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 77 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 $47.88 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2030 $80.87 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered North America

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Cognex Corp.

IFM Electronic GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Keyence Corp.

LMI Technologies

Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH & Co. KG

OMRON Corp.

Sick AG

