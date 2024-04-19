Global RNA Analysis Market Forecast, 2028: Rising RNA-Seq Data Volume Spurs Demand for Advanced Bioinformatics Tools, Enhanced Algorithms Key in Harnessing Genetic Insights

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Analysis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global RNA Analysis Market has demonstrated a formidable rise, showing an increase in market valuation to USD 7.45 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain a steady growth trajectory between 2018 to 2028. On the back of continuing advancements in RNA sequencing technologies and a heightened emphasis on personalized medicine, this market segment is poised for significant expansion.

As a central aspect of molecular biology and genomics, RNA analysis provides invaluable insights into the structure, function, and regulatory mechanisms of RNA molecules. With a CAGR of 9%, the industry's growth is spurred by technological innovations in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), which are enhancing the precision and reducing the costs of RNA-based examinations.

Advancements in RNA Sequencing Propel Global Market Growth

Groundbreaking improvements in platforms like Illumina's HiSeq and NovaSeq have bolstered the capabilities of RNA-Seq, enabling researchers to analyze extensive arrays of RNA molecules. Simultaneously, long-read sequencing technologies such as SMRT sequencing and nanopore sequencing have emerged as pivotal tools for studying complex gene structures and alternative splicing events. The field's advancement is also visible in the growing repertoire of sample preparation techniques, which allow RNA analysis from scarce resources like clinical biopsies. This versatility is key in driving the ubiquitous use of RNA analysis across diverse sectors, from agriculture to personalized medicine.

On the Forefront: RNA Analysis in Oncology and Agriculture



In the oncology research sphere, RNA analysis is integral to identifying cancer biomarkers and facilitating the development of targeted therapies. The urgent need to address the increasing global prevalence of cancer underpins the crucial demand for these sophisticated diagnostic tools. Parallelly, in the agricultural domain, RNA analysis is the linchpin for unveiling genes contributing to traits such as disease resistance and drought tolerance, thereby supporting the evolution of resilient crop varieties. This crucial application in reinforcing food security is a potent driver for the global RNA analysis market.

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing Challenges Hinder Market Progress



Despite the robust expansion, the complexity of single-cell RNA sequencing poses significant challenges, from managing high-dimensional data to preserving sample quality. Overcoming these obstacles is pivotal to harvest the full potential of RNA analysis in scientific discovery and clinical applications.

Bioinformatics & Data Analysis: The Pulse of RNA Analysis



The deluge of RNA-Seq data underscores the necessity for sophisticated bioinformatics tools for data preprocessing and quality control. Enhanced algorithms are critical in the battle against a flood of genetic information, facilitating the alignment, annotation, and interpretation of RNA-Seq data for actionable insights.

Domination by Kits & Reagents and qPCR Technology



In the product landscape, kits and reagents maintain their reign, favored for standardization and reliability in research labs. Similarly, the qPCR segment, renowned for its precision and versatility, leads the technology frontier, underpinning myriad RNA analysis operations, including pathogen detection and microRNA profiling.

Infectious Diseases Propel Market Demand



Aligning with the pressing global health challenges, the infectious diseases and pathogenesis segment has emerged as a substantial market contributor. The ongoing management of pandemics like COVID-19 has accentuated the critical role played by RNA analysis in monitoring and mitigating infectious disease threats, bolstering the market's trajectory.

North America Leads Regional Market Shares



Anchoraged by a robust infrastructure in scientific research and an active pharmaceutical sector, North America is the preeminent region in the global RNA analysis market. The region's prevalence is attributed to a confluence of technological prowess, substantial research funding, and a comprehensive regulatory environment fostering RNA-based investigations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

