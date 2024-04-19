DOAS Market Insights Report, 2024-2028 & 2033, Featuring Johnson Controls International, Daikin Industries, Lucky Goldstar Electronics, Samsung Electronics, and Nortek Global HVAC

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DOAS Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DOAS market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.12 billion in 2023 to $4.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the demonstrated benefits in energy savings, increased adoption in commercial and institutional settings, a focus on enhancing occupant comfort, a surge in renovation and retrofitting projects, and a growing demand for improved indoor air quality.



The DOAS market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased demand from commercial and institutional sectors, integration with smart building solutions, a focus on comfort and control, and a rise in renovation and retrofitting activities. Major trends in the forecast period include energy efficiency regulations, a heightened focus on indoor air quality (IAQ), green building certifications, HVAC system upgrades and renovations, and the adoption of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems.



The upward trend in both residential and commercial construction activities is poised to significantly drive the Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) market's growth. As per Oxford Economics' forecast in October 2021, global construction output surged to 10.7 trillion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a substantial 42% increase, reaching USD 15.2 trillion by 2030 in terms of volume. Notably, significant contributions to this growth are expected from countries such as the USA, China, India, and Indonesia, accounting for 58.3% of the global construction surge. Additionally, Statistics Canada reported in July 2022 an uptick of 0.1% in investment within non-residential construction and a notable surge of 1.0% in residential building construction. These upward trends in construction activities underscore the pivotal role in driving the expansion of the DOAS market.



A global shift towards sustainable and environmentally conscious building practices is anticipated to propel the growth trajectory of the DOAS market. For instance, according to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Singapore aimed to have approximately 55% of its buildings eco-friendly by the end of 2022. Furthermore, Singapore's Green Building Masterplan targets greening 80% of the country's buildings by gross floor area (GFA) by 2030. This concerted global emphasis on sustainability and green practices serves as a driving force propelling the growth trajectory of the DOAS market.



Product innovation stands as a prominent trend shaping the DOAS market landscape. Leading companies operating in this domain are dedicatedly focused on introducing innovative solutions to fortify their market position. For example, in August 2021, LG Electronics Inc., a South Korea-based conglomerate specializing in consumer electronics and home appliances, launched two new splits of dedicated outside air system (DOAS) units. These innovative units enhance building owners' and facility managers' capabilities in conditioning outdoor air for superior indoor air quality and comfort without compromising on flexibility, reliability, or ease of integration. The new 12-ton split rooftop DOAS and 1500-2000 CFM indoor split DOAS solutions offer a novel addition to LG's DOAS line-up. They facilitate less labor-intensive installations and are ideal in scenarios where roof limitations restrict the usage of a packaged rooftop DOAS. Notably, these novel DOAS units feature longer pipe lengths that enable remote connections to VRF Multi-V units, enhancing design flexibility in spaces with constraints. Additionally, LG's split DOAS offers interlocked operation via LGAP for VRF and DOAS and a web user interface for remote accessibility, ensuring seamless integration without requiring additional systems. This focus on innovation underscores the commitment of market leaders to evolve and cater to evolving industry needs while consolidating their market positions.



Prominent companies within the Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) market are strategically investing in initiatives aimed at sustainable building solutions, exemplified by Johnson Controls International PLC's investment in the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). This strategic alliance emphasizes Johnson Controls' heightened dedication to providing solutions promoting healthy and sustainable building environments. In April 2023, Johnson Controls International PLC, headquartered in Ireland and known for manufacturing dedicated outdoor air systems, announced its investment in the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Through this partnership, Johnson Controls aims to leverage the WELL Enterprise Provider (EP) credential, assisting clients in fulfilling diverse business objectives encompassing ESG reporting, human and social capital management, and workplace planning and policies. As a WELL EP, Johnson Controls will expand its existing suite of building certification consulting services to encompass WELL certification and ratings, thereby fostering healthier and more conducive built environments. The International WELL Building Institute, based in the US, specializes in assessing, certifying, and monitoring built-environment aspects affecting human health and well-being.



In December 2021, Greenheck Group, a US-based manufacturer renowned for commercial air movement, control, and conditioning equipment, completed the acquisition of Metal Industries, Inc., marking a strategic undisclosed investment. This acquisition serves to augment the product portfolio under the Greenheck brand by integrating a wide array of grilles, registers, diffusers (GRDs), and air terminal units (ATUs) from Metal Industries, Inc. The incorporation of Metal Industries, Inc., a US-based manufacturer specializing in top-quality air distribution products and air terminal units, significantly enriches Greenheck's comprehensive offering of air movement and control solutions. This strategic move strengthens Greenheck's market position by broadening its product spectrum and fortifying its capability to cater to diverse customer requirements within the air conditioning and ventilation industry.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the DOAS market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the DOAS market. The regions covered in the DOAS market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the DOAS market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

