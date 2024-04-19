The Global Market for HPV Associated Disorders, 2018-2023 and 2024-2033, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players AstraZeneca, Roche, Biocon, GlaxoSmithKline, and Merck & Co

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HPV Associated Disorders Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HPV associated disorders market has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $19.42 billion in 2023 to $20.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The expansion during the historical period can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of HPV-associated disorders, a heightened awareness of HPV and its related conditions, advancements in diagnostic technologies, government initiatives promoting HPV vaccination programs, and a growing demand for early screening and vaccination.



The HPV associated disorders market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $27.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be linked to the approval of new HPV vaccines, heightened initiatives by both government and private organizations for early screening and vaccination, an upsurge in the incidence of cervical cancer, an increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests, and the integration of HPV testing into routine healthcare. Prominent trends expected in the forecast period encompass the development of next-generation HPV vaccines, the adoption of point-of-care HPV testing, a shift towards molecular techniques in HPV detection, personalized approaches in HPV management, and the integration of HPV testing within women's health services.



The HPV-associated disorders market is expected to witness growth due to an increased prevalence of HPV-related cases. For instance, a report from cancer. net in January 2022 estimated that 14,100 women in the United States would be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer, and globally, 604,127 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2020. Additionally, in 2023, an estimated 4,310 deaths from cervical cancer occurred in the United States, emphasizing the need for advancements in the HPV-associated disorders market.



A driving factor in the HPV-associated disorders market is the decline in contraceptive use. A report in December 2022 revealed an 8% reduction in the overall value of the public-sector contraceptive market across 83 Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). This decline, from $285 million in 2020 to $263 million in 2021, underscores the impact on the HPV-associated disorders market.



A notable trend in the HPV-associated disorders market is the growing popularity of targeted therapies. Key players are developing and adopting therapies specifically designed to treat HPV-associated disorders, including cervical and oropharyngeal cancers. These targeted therapies focus on proteins like vascular endothelial growth factor and tissue-factor (TF) in cancer cells. An example is the FDA approval of Genmab A/S and Seagen Inc. 's drug Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in September 2021 for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer post-chemotherapy, indicating a shift toward more effective treatment options.



Leading companies in the HPV-associated disorders market are introducing gender-neutral HPV vaccines to combat HPV-related diseases. These vaccines are recommended and administered to individuals of all genders to protect against HPV, which can lead to various cancers. In September 2021, MSD Pharmaceuticals launched GARDASIL 9, the first gender-neutral HPV vaccine in India, aiming to reduce HPV-related diseases and cancers in both girls and women (aged 9-26 years) and boys (aged 9-15 years). This vaccine, a 9-valent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, is designed to prevent diseases and cancers caused by specific HPV types, with dosing schedules determined by healthcare professionals.



In May 2022, GlaxoSmithKline plc, a UK-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired Affinivax, Inc. for $2.1 billion. This strategic acquisition enhances GSK plc's vaccine R&D pipeline by providing access to Affinivax's innovative vaccine technology platform, MAPS (Multiple Antigen Presenting System). Affinivax, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in developing next-generation vaccine technology platforms.



North America was the largest region in the HPV associated disorders market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the HPV associated disorders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the HPV associated disorders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.



