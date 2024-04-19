23/2024・Trifork Group AG – Shareholders approve all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2024

Company announcement no. 23 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 19 April 2024

Shareholders approve all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2024

The shareholders of Trifork Group AG (“Trifork“) today approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at Trifork’s Annual General Meeting 2024 (the “AGM“) which was held at Grabenstrasse 2, 6430 Baar, Switzerland.

Dividend payment

The shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to pay a gross dividend of EUR 0.10 per share (equivalent to CHF 0.10 per share) by making a payout from capital contribution reserves to the shareholders. The total gross dividend paid out amounts to CHFk 1,932, equivalent to DKKk 14,809, as calculated per the exchange rate published by the Swiss Federal Customs Administration as of 19 April 2024. The payout from capital contribution reserves is declared in CHF and paid out in DKK.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The shareholders re-elected Julie Galbo as Chairperson of the Board of Directors and all other members for a term of one year. In addition, the shareholders elected Geeta Schmidt as new member of the Board of Directors for a term of one year. The Board of Directors designated Olivier Jaquet as Vice-Chairperson. Furthermore, the shareholders re-elected the following members of the Board of Directors to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for one year: Julie Galbo, Casey Rosenthal, and Olivier Jaquet. The Board of Directors designated Olivier Jaquet as Chairperson of this Committee.

Remuneration confirmed and prospectively approved

The shareholders approved the 2023 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote. Further, the shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of the remuneration for the Board of Directors from the AGM 2024 to the AGM 2025. Additionally, the shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of the fixed and variable remuneration for the members of the Executive Management for the financial year 2025.

ESG report

For the first time and according to current Swiss law, the AGM had to vote on Trifork’s ESG report. This report, as well as the annual report with consolidated and separate financial statements, were approved.

Trifork Holding AG becomes Trifork Group AG

Shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposal for the change of the name of the ultimate parent of the Trifork Group. The Board of Directors expects this name change will help create a brand, where stakeholders perceive Trifork as a unified group of companies working together.

Information and questions

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,200 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 65 million video views online. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment