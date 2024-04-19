inGroup’s 205 M In Annual Revenue Recognized on Global 100 List

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International generated 205 million in annual revenue in 2023, placing it #46 on the recent Global 100 List of top Direct Sales Companies published by Direct Selling News (DSN).



DSN’s Global 100 List ranks companies using Direct Sales with annual revenues of over 100 Million who voluntarily report their results.

“Strength in each core business driver helped us grow revenues from 135 million in 2022 to 205 million in 2023,” says inGroup’s COO/CFO Anthony Varvaro. “The activation and retention of Members and Partners were both strong, and the number of Members booking trips and traveling continues at an all-time high.”

inGroup’s growth and positive momentum continues to grow in 2024.

“March was another record month as impressive revenue gains continue,” says inGroups’s Co-CEO and Co-Founder Frank Codina. “It’s a testimony to the expanding energy and confidence we’re seeing in our global business as we continue adding value to our Membership and Partnership offers.”

Expanding field activity has resulted in a wave of live and online global “ALL IN 24” Events.

“Thousands of Partners have already attended events this year, and we are not done!” says inGroup’s Co-CEO and Co-Founder Michael Hutchison. “Upcoming live events in England, Kazakhstan, Germany, Ukraine, and Puerto Rico are already selling out and sure to keep the energy high!”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.