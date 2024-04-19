CBMJ’s Patriot.TV Host and Former Congressman Jason Lewis Responds to Criticism by Biden-Harris Campaign

VENICE, FL, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CBMJ’s Patriot.TV prime time host Jason Lewis responded to the Biden-Harris campaign criticism of the former Congressman on his Thursday broadcast of Jason Lewis Live available here https://patriot.tv/tv/video/biden-hq-attacks-jason-lewis. The Biden-Harris HQ campaign took aim at Lewis this week for his past commentary and posted the attack on X.



Lewis again criticized Democrats for being obsessed with abortion, LGBTQ and transgender issues and even reiterated his past commentary in the hour-long Thursday broadcast on Patriot.TV. Lewis’s show airs weekdays at 5pm CT/6pm ET.

Brannon Howse, the President and COO of Patriot TV, said, “Our network has built such a large audience that we’ve now captured the attention of the Biden-Harris camp to malign and attack one of our most popular primetime hosts, former Congressman Jason Lewis.”

Jason Lewis is a seasoned broadcaster, former frequent guest host for Rush Limbaugh, and esteemed former member of the U.S. Congress. He garnered widespread recognition during his radio career based out of Minneapolis/St. Paul market eventually hosting his own syndicated radio program. In 2016, Lewis was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He emerged as the Minnesota Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2020, narrowly missing victory in a historically challenging electoral landscape.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC:CBMJ) Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ. Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

Mark Schaftlein

877-704-6773